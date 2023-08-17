Law enforcement officers hold the public trust sacred and work every day to stem the tide of crime and violence in an increasingly challenging atmosphere.
For a variety of reasons, Wisconsin’s law enforcement community now faces a historic staffing shortage exacerbated by a sharp decline in the number of people applying to enter the profession. As greater service demands are imposed upon police agencies and the officers patrolling our communities, this staffing shortage undermines law enforcement’s ability to protect their communities and one another.
While other industries are undoubtedly confronting similar labor shortages of their own, law enforcement faces a unique statutory impediment that lawmakers can correct through a bill desperately awaiting action in the state Senate.
Administered by the federal government since 2012, the Deferred Action Childhood Arrival (DACA) program temporarily delays the deportation of undocumented individuals that were brought to the U.S. as young children. To receive this protection, DACA recipients must be enrolled in school or have graduated from high school, and they cannot commit any felonies, significant misdemeanors, or multiple misdemeanor offenses. Additionally, DACA recipients must have continuously resided in the U.S. since 2007, meaning that this is a very limited group of eligible individuals.
Like naturalized citizens, DACA recipients are legally authorized to work in this country. They can obtain Social Security cards and driver’s licenses, and they are obligated to pay taxes. Interestingly, while DACA recipients can serve as state troopers, correctional officers and game wardens, state law does not permit them from working as local police officers or sheriff’s deputies.
That doesn’t make much sense.
Introduced by state lawmakers earlier this year, Assembly Bill 51 would simply allow local law enforcement agencies to hire DACA recipients if they choose to do so. Given that it provides law enforcement agencies with another way to expand their hiring pool of potential candidates, diversify their departments and otherwise address their staffing challenges, it’s no wonder that the bill has garnered the support of several law enforcement organizations. As Wisconsin’s largest law enforcement group, the WPPA is proud to be among them.
Having already won the overwhelming approval of lawmakers in the state Assembly, the fate of Assembly Bill 51 now rests with the state Senate, which failed to act on the bill during the last session of the Legislature. In order to avoid a repeat of that outcome, it’s crucial for the Senate to pass this bill as soon as possible.
Assembly Bill 51 isn’t a mandate, and it’s not an immigration bill, but it is a commonsense solution that will benefit our law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.