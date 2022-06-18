For the fifth straight year, the submissions to the Robert M. Schuster Prose Contest surprised, amused, impressed and amazed us. Our panel of four judges — two La Follette English teachers, one “outside judge,” and myself, who falls somewhere in between — considered 32 submissions on the theme “Suddenly.”
Once everything was read, discussed and debated, we had awarded three cash prizes and three honorable mentions totaling nearly $10,000, thanks to a fund established by local author David Benjamin and Kathy Schuster, in honor of Kathy’s husband and Benjy’s fellow La Follette Sixties writer-in-arms, Bob. The first prize of $5,000 is certainly the most contest money given to a high school student for their writing in the state of Wisconsin, and if there is a bigger prize in these United States, I would love to know where.
“Suddenly” attracted a range of responses not unlike other years. About half the submissions fell into the nonfiction category, personal essays or memoir, mostly. Ten submissions were in the fantasy genre, where we read about necromancers, zombies, shapeshifters and time-traveling pirates. Some were playful and funny — to their credit. The necromancer story, in particular, cut away at its climax to become a “pitch” to a Hollywood producer. In the end, the protagonist wins a coveted writing award (alas, not this one). On the serious end of this genre was a story about a teenager in a small town in Illinois where people go missing every month. The town had imposed a curfew to prevent more disappearances, but our narrator finds herself at a convenience store close to curfew and needs to take a shortcut through the woods to get home in time. … Despite the clichés, I was entertained and impressed; my colleagues less so.
The richest category this year was realistic fiction. Our winning entry, “Summerstorm,” by junior Julian Arenas, addresses the violence of climate change in a subtle way we all found impressive. The unnamed narrator of this story is hired at the last minute as a camp counselor for middle school students who then become lost in the panic of a severe Midwestern storm when everyone runs for cover to save themselves. At the end of the story, the narrator makes a profound observation:
“But I knew that summerstorms would return, worsening, until the shorelines of the oceans and lakes would disappear, too. I knew, somehow, that it wouldn’t change anything, no matter how many missing kids or wrecked homes there were, because nothing ever had.”
Our second-place story, “Goodbyes Hurt More than a Bird“ by senior Amaia Gaulon — a French exchange student who told me she spent an “amazing year” at La Follette — imagines the Russian invasion of Ukraine through the eyes of a 10-year-old Ukrainian boy whose father must stay behind to fight. We were all impressed with Amaia’s ability to inhabit the mind of a young boy in a faraway war zone.
Our final prize winner, “Something Loveable” by senior Natalia Murillo-Solis, is a devastating story of a girl’s survival from multiple suicide attempts prompted by a sexual assault when she was 12. The story begins with the narrator waking up and looking at her hospital bracelet. She had been “dead” for one minute and 42 seconds. It was her sixth suicide attempt and she is quite irritated to find herself alive. At the end of the story, she stands at the edge of a tall building and believes that if she could throw herself off, only then would she become “something loveable.” Natalia is currently writing a novel about this same character. I asked her if she would have time to write this summer and she replied, “I will find time.”
So our young people have once again taught us what it’s like to live in this world we’ve created for them, which is their inheritance, which for many of them is a very sad and hopeless place, but for others is a place of humor and imagination. They will need to navigate the uncertain future without us, and many of them have already started doing that. La Follette High School’s Schuster Prize has given these artists and future leaders a voice, some encouragement, and some cash.