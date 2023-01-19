Now that the 3 1/2-day marathon to choose a House Speaker has ended, it’s time to focus on this question: What is Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s track record? His actions during his time in Congress indicate that he is not to be trusted.
Kevin Owen McCarthy was born on Jan. 26, 1965, in Bakersfield, California. From 2002 to 2006 he served in the California state Legislature and then won election to the U.S. House of Representatives. During the last 16 years, he has served as both House Republican minority and majority leader.
McCarthy was a very active participant in Donald Trumps’ Big Lie campaign. Two days after the Nov. 4 election he told Fox News, “President Trump won this election,” instructing the viewers, “don’t be quiet.”
What is far worse is that McCarthy actually voted to throw out the presidential votes of the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania as part of the Trump-led plan to “decertify” all the electors of eight states won by Joe Biden. Had this plan succeeded, Trump would have been certified as the winner of a second term, completely illegitimately. A constitutional crisis would have ensued, with the potential for nationwide violence in the streets instead of the orderly transfer of power.
A reasonable House of Representatives would have taken under consideration the possibility of expelling McCarthy for violation of his oath of office, which requires him to defend the Constitution.
McCarthy has also worked to protect Donald Trump from accountability for Trump’s pro-Putin, anti-Ukraine policy. Remember that in 2019 Trump was caught by a whistleblower demanding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy launch an investigation of Hunter Biden. When Zelenskyy refused, Trump cut off military aid to Ukraine for 55 days.
The U.S. House voted to impeach Trump for this solicitation of foreign influence in an American election and disloyalty to an ally. The impeachment vote passed; McCarthy, however, voted “no.” McCarthy’s desire for popularity within his party had overwhelmed his commitment to the national interest. It is noteworthy that when Putin subsequently invaded Ukraine, an emboldened Trump called the brutal invasion “genius.”
On several social justice issues, McCarthy’s record indicates a willingness to protect the wealthy while opposing support for struggling families. He voted for the Trump tax cuts of 2017. He worked hard to repeal Obamacare. He voted against a 2020 resolution to condemn racist framings of COVID in ways that put Asian Americans at risk. He is strongly antienvironment and helped prepare legislation to prevent the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from doing its job.
McCarthy has been caught twice lying to the public about important matters. The first was his claim, completely untrue, that he had done nothing to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The second was when he denied telling fellow Republicans that Trump had voiced to him some responsibility for the violence of Jan. 6. Unfortunately for McCarthy, the New York Times went public with a recording of McCarthy saying exactly that.
McCarthy also has on his record the leadership of a $7 million investigation, conducted at taxpayer’s expense, of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s actions regarding four American deaths in Benghazi. Through deceptive insinuations, he convinced a majority of Republicans in America that Clinton knew in advance of the attack on “the Benghazi embassy.” For the record, there is no U.S. embassy in Benghazi, only a CIA-supervised compound, and there is not a shred of evidence that anyone had advance knowledge of the attack. McCarthy took pride in this charade, pointing out that it pulled down Clinton’s polling numbers.
What can we expect from Kevin McCarthy’s House based on his track record? Many hyperpartisan, taxpayer-funded investigations for political purposes along the lines of the Clinton probe. Among the likely targets: President Biden, Hunter Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the IRS, and possibly the Jan. 6 bipartisan panel that so brilliantly documented the Trump-led coup attempt. The group of potential targets constitutes an “enemies list’ compiled by Kevin McCarthy’s Republicans, much as Richard Nixon had drawn up a list of his opponents for the IRS to investigate.
Kevin McCarthy has been put on a short leash by antigovernment extremists in the Republican-controlled House. Expect lots of threats to break down America’s democratic institutions, and “hostage-taking” of the democratic process during debt ceiling time and during the budget process.
Do not expect candor from Kevin McCarthy. His record, as shown above, demonstrates considerable deception.
Most serious of all is McCarthy’s conduct following the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 coup attempt, which demonstrates that McCarthy, in order to advance his personal and party ambitions, is willing to strike a dagger into the very heart of democracy.