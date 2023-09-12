Chief Justice Annette Ziegler complaints that a recently elected justice should recuse herself because she has an opinion on gerrymandering.
Yet Ziegler had no problems with obvious conflicts of interest when asked about it in 2008.
Wow, what a difference 15 years makes.
Here’s the story:
On July 4, 2008, I wrote each justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court asking if they would recuse themselves if outside supporters with issues before the court gave significant support to their election. I was specifically thinking about Michael Gableman, who received millions of dollars of support from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.
Interestingly, I received call from all the Republican justices (and none from the Democrats). I spoke to all except Justice Gableman, who called me as I was leaving the state for business.
One, Justice David Prosser, assumed I was a liberal because he looked up my political contributions. I asked him if he saw my contributions to Jim Sensenbrenner. He was speechless. Prosser also assaulted a fellow justice, but then his fellow Republican justices recused themselves from his disciplinary case, letting him off the hook.
In another conversation, with Ziegler, we played lawyer games. “How much money is needed to require a recusal,” she asked, “$1,000? $10,000?”
I replied that it was like pornography. You know it when you see it. Certainly, I added, the many millions given to elect Gableman by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce would qualify.
Later, Gableman sided with the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. That case resulted in a huge win for them.
I was afraid that we were becoming like West Virginia, where a justice was bought. It turns out that West Virginia justices were pikers compared to Wisconsin's.
The New York Times on Sept. 7 reported on this impeachment issue and mentioned Justice Brian Hagedorn’s opinions: homosexuality as bestiality, Planned Parenthood as wicked, and Christianity as the correct religion. He has stated that his opinions would not warrant recusal. No one has brought up these opinions as requiring recusal.
In politics, like life, you need to ask “whose ox is being gored.” Ziegler might want to recall her past position when she calls out others.