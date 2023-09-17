“A popular belief is that altered cognitive processing, whether from sleep, insanity, or alcohol use, sparks creativity among artists, composers, writers, and problem-solvers.”
— Psychology Today, April 12, 2012
I loved Jimmy Buffet’s “Margaritaville.”
Of course, it’s because I was a drinker. And I assume that the 20 million Americans who have bought the record since it was first recorded in 1977, making it a Multi-Platinum mega hit, were also drinkers.
In fact, the National Institutes of Health states that 30 million Americans have AUD, or alcohol use disorder. So my assumption and my numbers can’t be very far off.
Singer, songwriter Jimmy “Bubba” Buffet died at 76 on Sept. 1 of Merkel cell skin cancer. We loved the artist, and we loved his iconic song, because it made drinkers feel like heroes.
I don’t mean hero in the sense of Superman or Sully Sullenberger or Babe Ruth. Instead, Buffet romanticized people with AUD as tragic heroes, examples of which might be Macbeth or Kurt Cobain or the character Rick Blaine portrayed by Humphrey Bogart in "Casablanca." Yes, they failed at what they wanted to do, or experienced a tragic downfall. But they were spectacularly cool, lyrical and admired during the process.
Likewise, “Margaritaville,” the song that made Buffet a billionaire, is the story of the unfulfilled, aimless existence of a failed musician in the Florida Keys who has nothing concrete to show for his life except a new tattoo.
But the heroic elements, which Buffet ingeniously accentuated with his voice, his melody and his tone, mainly derive from the poignant details enumerated in the song, including lost love (“some people say there’s a woman to blame”); the hero’s noble acceptance of blame (“my own damn fault”); his insouciance and humor in the face of the pain (“brand new tattoo”); and his bravery in withstanding the depression, and soldiering ahead with the help of the “frozen concoction that helps him hang on.”
Buffet hit upon a winning formula that combines Ernest Hemingway’s “grace under pressure” philosophy, with the “blackout drunk” mission statement of college fraternities nationwide, turning it into a half-billion dollar corporation of music, books, hotels, T-shirts and tequila.
I don’t mean to imply that Jimmy Buffet was an enabler. On the contrary, he was more like a therapist, bringing together thousands of drinkers to sing, celebrate and relieve the loneliness, wistfulness and sadness symptomatic of AUD. His concerts qualified as some of the largest outdoor AA meetings ever assembled, absent the abstinence.
Nor is Buffet’s story of success a unique phenomenon. Psychologists have long acknowledged the potential association between creativity and alcohol use. Some of the greatest artistic works in history by the likes of Hemingway, Dorothy Parker, Vincent Van Gogh and Tennessee Williams, among others, were likely conceived with the help of boozy concoctions, frozen or otherwise. That also applies to “Margaritaville,” which Buffet confirmed as being mostly autobiographical, though he severely curtailed his drinking in the latter half of his life.
Buffet was a gifted artist and a skilled musician who tapped into the “morning after” syndrome of pain, regret and longing, familiar to everyone who’s ever been hungover. Thank you, Son of a Son of a Sailor, and farewell.