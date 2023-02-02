The future of a functioning democracy in our state is on the ballot in the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election.
Currently, justices who have consistently advanced the power of the right-wing extremist Legislature hold a 4-3 majority on the court. But this spring, voters can change the balance of the court so it will be a fair forum for all of Wisconsin’s citizens. If we are successful in restoring the court’s independence, there will be an opportunity to protect women's reproductive health care, restore the ability of the governor to make cabinet and other appointments, and implement legislative maps that ensure elections actually reflect the will of the voters.
By electing Judge Janet Protasiewicz we will once again have an independent Supreme Court that will protect the rights of all citizens. As experienced attorneys, public officials and individuals committed to democracy and equal rights, we strongly urge you to vote for Protasiewicz for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and want to explain the importance of your vote for her.
First and foremost, we believe Protasiewicz will address those crucial issues that come before the court based on her careful adherence to law, rather than through the lens of a right-wing political agenda as the current court majority does.
For example, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, Wisconsin has operated under an abortion ban dating back to an 1849 law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy, unless it is performed to save the life of the mother. Challenges to this antiquated law will come before our Supreme Court. It is no secret Republicans wish to impose their misogynistic worldview by insisting the court require Wisconsin women to be governed by a law enacted when they did not have the right to vote. If the right-wing court majority remains, so will the abortion ban.
Moreover, Wisconsin has one of the most partisan gerrymandered maps in the country. Only a fair court can correct that insult to democracy. This past Spring, the Wisconsin Supreme Court solidified the extremist Republican hold on the Legislature by abandoning the very standard the court had set for fair legislative maps in order to uphold an extreme partisan gerrymander. They made it much easier for Robin Vos and his cadre of far-right extremists to unfairly maintain control of the Legislature, refuse to cooperate with Gov. Tony Evers and interfere with the functioning of his administration.
It is not hyperbolic to suggest that the future of democracy in Wisconsin is at stake in the upcoming Supreme Court election. Our state came ever so close to not certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory in Wisconsin when three members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court were willing to entertain frivolous arguments claiming the election was “rigged.” We can expect the 2024 presidential election results will again go before our state's highest court. We cannot afford to take the risk of a right-wing extremist like Dan Kelly, who has already been promoting the “big lie,” or Jennifer Dorow who, for example, believes that LGBTQ people have no privacy rights, to be on the court when the 2024 election results are challenged.
On the other hand, Protasiewicz is an independent and fair-minded jurist. Born and raised on the south side of Milwaukee, she grew up in a working-class family. Her parents were teachers and factory workers. By working as a waitress, she put herself through college and law school. After graduation she went straight to work for the people, dedicating her life and career to public service.
As a prosecutor and judge for 30 years, she has upheld the law, protected our communities and defended our rights. She will bring those same commitments to her role as a Supreme Court justice. That is exactly why she has earned the support of Justice Rebecca Dallet and more than 900 other judges, elected officials and community leaders across Wisconsin.
Vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz. It may be the most important vote you have ever cast in a Wisconsin election.