I spent an academic year living in New Zealand as a graduate student at Victoria University in Wellington, that nation’s capital. I was a Rotary International Fellow studying government and public policy.
Twelve years later, after I became city administrator in Fitchburg, I participated in an international reciprocal exchange with a New Zealand local city manager and returned with my family to the far northeast side of the North Island for three weeks. In 2020 we planned to return to New Zealand. If we had been able to, I wanted to revisit Wellington and get a glimpse of a rising international star, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister.
Ardern became the youngest leader of her country in October of 2017, and within months of her swearing-in gave birth to her first child. She became only the second woman leader to give birth while in office (Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan was the first). In summer 2018 Ardern brought her daughter to the floor of the United Nations General Assembly where photographs of her nursing went viral.
Ardern more than met the biggest existential threat to her citizens as the global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus began in early 2020. Ardern’s approach was to use New Zealand’s natural isolation as a barrier to the import of the virus until vaccines could be mass produced and distributed. This meant sealing off all seaports and the country’s major airport in Auckland to traffic, including all international commerce. Naturally, this policy had major repercussions for a country’s economy heavily reliant on tourism and the sale of wool, lamb and dairy products to the UK, Western Europe and more recently, Islamic countries. Arden’s Labour government also immediately implemented one of the world’s strictest lock-down policies for residents and businesses for 18 months.
The result of such forced isolation was an amazing success. From Feb. 15, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021, the World Health Organization reported that New Zealand averaged fewer than five COVID cases in any single week, and ZERO deaths! In the U.S., during the same period, nearly 1 million perished as former President Donald Trump fiddled around and pushed U.S. businesses to reopen.
Another crisis was the massacre of 51 Muslim worshipers at two mosques in Christchurch by an Australian white supremacist armed with military assault rifles. Within a day, Ardern rushed to that city, consoling grieving friends and relatives of the victims while respectfully wearing a head cover. Her message was, “these people (Muslims) are true members of this country and represent our values, while the one who came here to perpetrate this hatred is not one of us.”
Her policy actions were as rapid. Within six days of the horrific event, her government had prepared and passed a comprehensive ban on assault weapons (including AK-47s, AR-15s and Glock 19s). Government funds were allocated to buy back weapons from owners who voluntarily surrendered them. Those who did not surrender them faced police confiscation, fines and/or jail sentences.
One might think that a leader who produces these kinds of outcomes would earn the undying gratitude of the voters. However, even in New Zealand (as in the U.S.) citizens have incredibly short memories when dangers have passed.
Currently, Arden’s Labour Party holds 64 seats on its own, and with their usual Green Party allies, just over 60% of the 118 seats in the unicameral Parliament. But a 2022 poll by the New Zealand Herald indicates that Labour could lose control of the House to a coalition of two conservative parties. More puzzling is that Ardern’s personal approval rating had declined steadily to under 50%. Detractors state that she has done nothing to curb inflation and missed self-imposed goals on climate change reduction measures.
Helen Clark, the first female Prime Minister (1999-2008), states, “The pressures on prime ministers are always great, but in this era of social media, clickbait and 24/7 media cycles, Jacinda has faced a level of hatred and vitriol which in my experience is unprecedented in our country.”
Most Kiwis understand that Ardern’s stated reason for resignation is heartfelt. “I know what the responsibilities and demands of this job are and I simply don’t have enough in the tank to do them justice,” Ardern confessed in a press conference announcing her decision to resign by Feb. 7, well in advance of scheduled national elections set for October of 2023.
As one of her most fervent American fans, Stephen Colbert of The Late Show said in saluting Ardern, “Rest up Jacinda because we need you here in this country to run for president in 2024.”
U.S. laws prohibit persons of foreign birth from running, so the real Jacinda Ardern cannot be our next president.
Still, Americans might consider electing a woman chief executive of a similar mindset, one who could provide the kind of empathetic and determined style needed to address this nation’s wounds, divisions and crises. Ardern demonstrated both to New Zealand and to the world that it's possible.