I have studied maternal death for several years, both as a medical anthropologist and as an OB-GYN. Even before the recent Supreme Court Dobbs ruling, the United States was exceptional: We are the only high-income country in the world where maternal deaths are increasing. In 2020 those deaths hit levels not seen since 1968. The effects of the new ruling overturning Roe v. Wade will worsen an already terrible situation in America.
In my internship year in New Mexico, I saw two women hospitalized with complications from abortions done by unsafe means. Abortion was legal in New Mexico, but it was hard to access. Poor women who lived in rural areas could not always find means to make it all the way to Albuquerque to get the reproductive health care they needed. Both of these patients were low-income women of color from small rural communities.
One of them ended up so sick she needed a liver transplant. She was a couple of years younger than me, and the odds that she’s still alive are low. Their stories fit a bigger picture: Legal webs of restrictions and regulations that make abortion difficult to access hurt low-income and rural women especially. This harm does not bring with it the impact that anti-abortion activists claim. Restricting access to abortion does not reduce total abortions. It simply ensures that a much higher proportion of abortions are unsafe.
Much of my anthropology research and some of my work as an obstetrician has been in the southeast African nation of Malawi. In Malawi, doctors and nurse-midwives have pushed the courts to legalize abortion, and while they have made some headway, the great majority of Malawian women still cannot access a legal abortion.
I can’t count the numbers of septic abortions I’ve seen over the years there. Some women eventually did fine, some went home without a uterus after terrible complications, many didn’t make it. Ever seen a 15-year-old die after she tried using a cassava stick to end an unwanted pregnancy from nonconsensual sex? It’s ugly. This fits a bigger picture too: The World Health Organization confirms that the contribution of unsafe abortion to maternal death is substantial.
It’s also difficult to measure, however. Where abortion is stigmatized or illegal, there’s a lot of pressure on health care providers and on surviving family members to underreport it to avoid legal trouble. There’s some excellent social science work that helps here. Studies on post-abortion care in Senegal, for instance, explain why the true burdens of unsafe abortion worldwide remain difficult to know — and why not knowing is comfortable for many people in power.
Women do die, though, in the tens of thousands. The best estimates we have are that, worldwide, somewhere between 13,500 and 38,000 women die a year from complications of unsafe abortion. Those figures do not include maternal deaths by suicide, so substantial among young women with unwanted pregnancies that they became a leading cause of maternal mortality in El Salvador after an abortion ban there.
In Wisconsin, the Dobbs decision eliminates access to abortion, except to save the life of a pregnant woman. Performing this basic reproductive health-care procedure is now a felony, as a law dating from 1849 goes into effect. Clinicians and patients no longer are able to determine together what’s best for a person’s health and well-being. Doctors, nurse practitioners and others are constrained from providing necessary and appropriate health care.
The bottom line: People in Wisconsin will die because of this decision. People in the U.S. will die. The deaths won’t be easy to calculate, but years of national and international research leave no doubt about how they will be distributed. Disproportionately they will be poor women, rural people and scared girls. No matter how you feel about the constitutional issues involved, or about the legitimacy of this court, or about the many other recent decisions these nine people have made for us all, or about what’s evidently next on their agenda (contraception, queer rights and marriage equality), it’s worth keeping these stakes in mind.