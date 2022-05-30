Dear Politicians,
I don't want to hear another sanctimonious “thoughts and prayers” comment from you.
It's the guns, stupid.
Don't look at me with your craven eyes and tell me that there must be only one locked, barred and heavily-guarded entrance to a school. Do you even know how schools work? People come and go all day: deliveries, volunteers, parents picking up kids for medical appointments or bringing a forgotten lunch bag, itinerant teachers who travel between schools, grandparents who read to young ones in the library, field trip groups, classes having a picnic on the lawn, kindergartners gathering autumn leaves or spring blossoms.
What about the playground? Will it be ringed with National Guardsmen? The school bus? The practice field? What about campuses with more than one building? Maybe Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson think it's OK for kids to be locked in a guarded fortress all day, but I do not.
It's the guns, stupid.
And let's have a brief logic/reality check. Schools are not the only places where these horrors occur. Are we magically going to “harden” the supermarkets, places of worship, college campuses, movie theaters, concert venues, parking lots and streets? Kids (and other humans) play in parks and go to libraries, too. Armed guards? Really?
It's the guns, stupid.
I don't want to hear you National Rifle Association-bought-and-sold cowards tell me it's all about mental health. Of course that's an important component and we must do more to help troubled people. But, there are mentally disturbed people in every other country on earth, yet the United States is the only place where this kind of carnage happens regularly.
It's the guns, stupid.
I certainly don't want to hear the nonsense about “good guys with guns” being the only way to stop this insanity. Look at the data: more guns, more violence; fewer guns, less violence. And what happened to the “good guys with guns” who waited outside the classroom door in Uvalde, Texas, for over an hour while those terrified children repeatedly dialed 911. Heroes? I think not.
It's the guns, stupid.
And please don't hide behind your “Second Amendment rights.” Is this the “well-regulated militia” that prefaces that amendment? Do you think this is what our Founders had in mind when they crafted that sentence?
It's the guns, stupid.
Can we at least agree that there is no reason for an immature 18-year-old to own a military-grade weapon and unlimited ammunition? At 18, these young men (and it's almost always young men) cannot legally buy a beer or rent a car, yet we think it's OK to give them weapons of war?
What kind of warped interpretation of “rights” is this? If these young men want to play soldier, they can join the military and get training. We should not be aiding and abetting their sick fantasies by offering them murderous weapons.
It's the guns, stupid.
I am ashamed of the adults who have allowed, and continue to allow, mayhem and carnage in our country — the slaughter of innocents. It is the first sacred duty of adults to protect our children (and they are ALL our children). We have failed them miserably. I have very little hope that those who take huge sums of money from the NRA will change their tunes, but we can at least vote to replace them. If we don't act responsibly this time, we will all have blood on our hands.
We created this dystopia and we can fix it. Because it's the guns, stupid.
Judith Landsman of Madison is an artist and retired teacher.