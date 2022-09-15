The largest voter turnout rate in Wisconsin in 40 years took place in 2004, when 73% of eligible voters in the state cast a vote. The lowest turnout rate took place in 1990 with only 38% of eligible voters showing up to the polls.
Even at the highest turnout rate, it’s astounding just how many people leave their vote and voice at home on Election Day.
For decades, we’ve consistently seen higher voter turnout during presidential election years. Sadly, voters have chronically failed to turn out when there isn’t a presidential race to weigh in on. While 72% of voters turned out in the 2020 presidential election, in the last midterm election, only 59% cast a ballot.
Democracy can only thrive if every eligible voter participates. For that to happen, every eligible voter must register and then show up to vote. Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration or aren’t sure how to register.
On Sept. 20, the Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin will join thousands of other groups, businesses and communities across the country to mark National Voter Registration Day to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get registered and vote.
It’s a midterm election year and many predict that voter turnout could again pale in comparison to presidential year elections. But something feels different this time. This year voters are realizing just how much each and every election matters.
Already, nearly 3.47 million Wisconsinites out of the roughly 4.5 million that are voting age have registered to vote in the 2022 election, the highest number seen for a midterm in at least the past 12 years. If every one of these registered individuals voted in the Nov. 8 election, we would see a record-breaking turnout rate in Wisconsin. But that would also mean that more than 1 million unregistered voters in our state would go unheard on election day.
According to 2020 post-election U.S. Census data, as many as one in four eligible voters in the country were not registered or weren’t sure. For groups already underrepresented in the electorate such as youth and communities of color, the numbers were even more stark, with less than 60% of potential voters aged 18 to 24 reporting being registered to vote, and registration rates in communities of color lagging significantly behind the general electorate as well.
National Voter Registration Day recognizes the power of our voice and our vote. For the 10th year, this national civic holiday will encourage all voters to get registered and #VoteReady for this year’s critical midterm election.
With the election just weeks away, we’re encouraging all voters to be sure that they’re registered at their current address by checking their registration status at myvote.wi.gov. This is especially important if you’re a first-time voter, moved recently, haven’t voted in a while or if you haven’t voted since having your voting rights restored after completing a felony sentence.
Our democracy works when our elections reflect the voices from everyone in every community. Which is why it is not only important to ensure you are registered, but your friends, family and neighbors are, too.
Help us. Be informed. Be registered. Be a voice through your vote. This National Voter Registration Day, we invite you to seize your power.