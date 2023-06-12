John P. Gross is a clinical associate professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School and director of the Public Defender Project. He teaches courses in criminal law, criminal defense and trial practice.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.