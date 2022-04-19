“How low can you go?” was the tagline for the once popular song “Limbo Rock.” In case you’re not familiar, Limbo is a competition in which participants attempt to shimmy under a stick that is repeatedly lowered closer to the ground.
The current Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature appears intent on doing its own version of the Limbo. I doubt legislators are agile enough to compete in the physical contest. Rather, the Republican leaders of the Assembly and Senate are seeing how low they can go in terms of integrity, competence and contempt for the public. A Legislature that was once led by the likes of Gaylord Nelson and Warren Knowles now has at its helm Robin Vos. What a steep descent from greatness.
Several recent news items are illustrative of the sad decline of our state’s Legislature — a Legislature which once enjoyed a proud national reputation for its accomplishments and leadership.
Assembly Speaker Vos has been held in contempt for “willfully violating a court order.” The reason Vos is in legal hot water is that he has for months refused to comply with the state’s open records law and release records relating to the ongoing and increasingly pathetic and expensive “investigation” led by Michael Gableman. According to Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, “A public official being cited for contempt of court for their refusal to provide records — that’s a pretty extraordinary thing. ... It’s clear he has actual contempt for the notion that he should be held accountable to anyone.”
Vos’ troubles are not confined to the courtroom. Republican legislator Timothy Ramthun said last month that he wanted to punch Vos after he kicked him out of a meeting about nullifying the votes of Wisconsin’s citizens in the 2020 presidential election. "It was a perfect opportunity to punch him right in the nose” Ramthun said.
Ramthun and Vos are not the only Republican legislators with egg on their face. The Republican chair of the Assembly Elections Committee showcased their “star witness” to testify recently about supposed “fraud” in the 2020 election. Who was this “fraud” expert? None other than Peter Bernegger, a felon convicted of criminal fraud. His accusations about Wisconsin elections are so specious that he was recently fined for filing more 2,400 frivolous allegations with the state Elections Commission.
Of course, the biggest embarrassment is the open spigot of taxpayer money going to the Gableman clown show. The disgraced former state Supreme Court justice, who was hired to investigate the 2020 election despite the fact that he stated he knew nothing about how elections are run, continues to spew blatant falsehoods and misinformation. In addition to the hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars he has personally wasted, he has dragged the state into expensive legal fights that have cost taxpayers additional hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Legislatures in years past were not perfect. They had their share of shenanigans and peccadilloes. But there’s a crucial difference between current and past legislatures, and it’s not just a question of degree. When I served in the Assembly, legislative leadership always had the next election in mind. They knew that voters had the power to put the other party in power and that helped keep legislative conduct within bounds. For example, control of a house of the Legislature flipped seven times from 2000 to 2010.
Thanks to the Supreme Court, extreme partisan gerrymandering means the current Republican leadership knows that their party will almost inevitably retain control regardless of the will of the voters. That’s why they feel free to thumb their noses at us.