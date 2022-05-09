We are quickly running out of time to act on climate change. The recent UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report warned that we must take serious climate action now, or else we will face devastating and perhaps irreversible consequences.
Fortunately, we still have time to stave off the most severe impacts of climate change while simultaneously protecting public health and lowering energy costs here in Wisconsin and across the country. As mayor, I am proud that the city of Madison is committed to net-zero carbon emissions from city operations by 2030. We are acting on climate in Madison, and we need everyone to do their part and reduce climate pollution across all sectors.
Climate change is causing real harm here in Wisconsin. Rising winter temperatures are threatening our state’s agriculture, wildlife, public health and economy. Rising winter temperatures also mean less snow and more ice, making winter more dangerous. Winter tourism and recreation will suffer. We’re already seeing Madison’s lakes freeze later and thaw earlier every year.
But it’s not just our winters that are getting warmer. Summers, too, are getting dangerously hot. More than 130,000 people living in Wisconsin are especially vulnerable to extreme heat, and the typical number of heat wave days in Wisconsin is projected to increase from around 10 to nearly 60 days a year by 2050. Hotter summers can have devastating consequences for our economy and public health.
We are also experiencing more frequent and intense rainfall, leading to flooding that impacts the safety of our community and damages roads, bridges and other infrastructure. In 2018, a record-breaking 11 to 15 inches of rainfall in Madison and the surrounding area resulted in devastating flash flooding and an estimated $34,000,000 in damages in Madison alone. According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI), torrential rainfall days — when over 3 inches of rain falls in 24 hours — could be 33% more common by mid-century.
The impacts of climate change are real, and they are happening now, in real-time. That is why we need bold federal action. Late last year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a historic measure allocating $550 billion in climate, clean energy, justice and jobs investments. These investments are now stalled in the U.S. Senate. We need our leaders to move quickly to pass these provisions, which will not only save lives, but lower prices, advance environmental justice, boost the economy, and create jobs.
These investments would reduce our carbon pollution while lowering energy prices by facilitating a transition to clean energy and enhancing energy efficiency in our homes and businesses. Importantly, these investments are part of President Biden’s Justice40 initiative, which commits to delivering 40% of benefits from climate and energy investments to communities that have been disproportionately impacted by pollution and climate change.
Low-income communities and communities of color are hit first and worst by the impacts of climate change and suffer severe health and economic impacts. These investments include $12.5 billion in rebates for homeowners and contractors to invest in energy efficiency and climate resilience, including up to $8,000 for retrofits achieving 35% energy systems savings for qualifying low-income homes, and up to $500 paid directly to a contractor carrying out energy efficiency upgrades for low-income homes. The provisions will also deliver massive energy and cost savings for families.
While reducing energy prices and greenhouse gas pollution, these historic investments will also spur job creation here in the Badger State. Over the next five years, these investments would add nearly 85,000 jobs in Wisconsin, adding to the 76,685 Wisconsin residents working in clean energy in 2019. They would also boost our manufacturing industry, which employs 474,000 workers and accounts for more than 18.79% of total output in Wisconsin.
Madison is ready and eager to make the necessary changes to fight climate change, achieve environmental justice, and boost our economy, but we need these federal investments to reach our full potential. I thank Sen. Tammy Baldwin for her leadership on climate action, and I strongly urge the rest of the Senate to recognize the urgent need to address climate change by swiftly passing these vital provisions into law before it is too late.