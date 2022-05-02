On average, every 21 hours someone in Wisconsin dies by suicide by use of a firearm, according to March For Our Lives Wisconsin. Suicide rates in Wisconsin have increased by 40% from 2000 to 2017, while consistently staying above the national average, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. In 2020, suicide rates in Wisconsin were at 15.3 deaths per 100,000 people, which remains above the national rate of 14.8 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the United Health Foundation.
Guns are the most used method to die by suicide, accounting for 49% of suicide deaths in Wisconsin, which may be due to liberal conceal and carry laws, according to DHS. Although the root causes of suicide are much deeper than having access to guns, government officials need to act now to prevent the loss of more innocent lives. Wisconsin should require routine mental health screenings for gun ownership to prevent suicide.
Dorothy Paugh is a mother who lost her father and son to suicide by firearm use in a moment of crisis as there were easily accessible hunting guns in the house. Jennifer Stuber lost her husband to suicide after he purchased a gun and was suffering from mental illness. When he was 15 years old, James Russell lost his father to suicide by firearm use and now dedicates his time to advocating for policy change to limit access to guns in times of mental health crisis. These are published stories of families suffering from gun violence, and there are hundreds more families suffering in Wisconsin.
Gun safety classes and locked gun safes are a step in the right direction to prevent firearm misuse. However, there is more to be done to increase the safety of Wisconsin residents. To identify those at risk of suicide, the state should require mental health screening before someone can obtain a conceal and carry license. This is similar to how physicians screen for addiction before prescribing long-term opioids.
In addition, routine mental health screenings for all conceal and carry license holders would identify those at risk over time. If a gun owner screens positive for suicidal thoughts, their license should be revoked until they have contacted a health care provider. Many people do not have access to a health care provider for various reasons, so alternative solutions would need to be considered. To make care more accessible, the state should require that staff at gun shops be trained to administer these surveys and to respond should someone screen positive.
Many Wisconsin residents own firearms for recreational purposes and self-defense and may not agree with imposing more barriers to gun access. Although this proposal will be met with resistance and will be complicated to implement, suicide by firearm use is an epidemic and the state needs to act now to stop the loss of our friends, family members and loved ones. Making system-level changes to prevent suicide by firearm misuse will help to reframe this as a public health issue instead of a political issue.