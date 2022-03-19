Throughout my time in political office, my priority has been to ensure that government acts as a force for good. I firmly believe that elected officials must always prioritize addressing the needs of the people they represent.
I began the 2021-22 legislative session hopeful that we would act on the will of the people and address the issues that our neighbors are facing. I wish that this session could have lived up to that hope.
Instead, legislative Republicans refused to come together to move forward on bipartisan solutions that would address Wisconsinites’ biggest concerns. This session was riddled with missed opportunities.
From the beginning, the Republican-controlled Legislature missed opportunities to address the challenges we face. When presented with the chance to make historic investments in the people of Wisconsin during the state budget process, Republicans chose to do the bare minimum. The Legislature had an unique opportunity to invest surplus state funds to support our state to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead, Republicans sat on their hands.
Legislative Republicans had many opportunities throughout the session to work with Democrats to pass policies to address the needs of our communities. Unfortunately, they rarely came to the table. Hundreds of Democratic bills were introduced this session that never received a hearing — bills that would address access to health care, mitigate the climate crisis, protect our waterways and natural resources from PFAS, legalize cannabis for responsible adult and medicinal usage, protect democracy, raise wages for hardworking Wisconsinites, support our schools and teachers and so much more.
In recent weeks, Republicans continued to choose partisan antics over coming to the table to pass meaningful policy for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers called on the Legislature to use some of Wisconsin’s projected $3.8 billion surplus to address rising costs, to reduce barriers to work by expanding access to child care, and to invest in education at every level — while saving the remaining $2 billion. Rather than acting on this, Republicans chose to gavel in and out of the special session without holding a vote on the governor's plan. It was deeply disappointing, to say the least.
This session, instead of acting on the will of the people, Republicans prioritized partisanship. They fast-tracked a slate of harmful, divisive legislation that would make it harder for Wisconsinites to cast their ballots, raise property taxes by over $500 million to fund unregulated voucher schools, and target LGBTQ+ youth.
Additionally, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos allowed conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election to run rampant throughout the legislative session by hiring Michael Gableman to conduct a phony investigation of the 2020 election on the taxpayer's dime. Instead of working together on the issues that matter to folks all over the state, Republican leadership chose to divide us.
As we close out this legislative session, there is still so much left to be done for Wisconsin. It is truly disappointing that my GOP colleagues would rather start their vacation early than work to find commonsense solutions to the challenges we face. Regardless of their actions, Assembly Democrats are still here, ready to work for Wisconsinites, because it’s our job. It’s time Republican leadership does theirs, too.