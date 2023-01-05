Wisconsin has a $6.6 billion budget surplus. But you’d never know that if you were inside the University of Wisconsin system.
Inside the UW bubble, we’re constantly told to do more with less. To be more efficient and innovative. To form collaborative relationships with business, foundations and donors. I’ve even heard the state of Wisconsin being referred to as merely one of the UW’s “partners.”
It’s impossible to imagine policy makers using similar language when discussing your local police department or public school district. Inside the presumably still public UW bubble, the fact that the state is drowning in cash is a top-secret data point, not be discussed.
Why the disconnect between the UW bubble and fiscal realities of the state? It’s because inside the UW system — which is representative of higher education generally — there’s only one perspective: the corporate perspective. All the language, assumptions, priorities and data originate with business. In the language of interest groups, the UW is captured by corporate interests.
The most immediate and ongoing evidence of corporate capture of the UW bubble is the ever-shrinking share of the budget that comes from the state itself. In the neoliberal economic order ushered in by Ronald Reagan, business and the wealthy pay as little in taxes as possible, public services are gradually defunded and privatized, and political campaigns are funded to achieve these overarching goals. Austerity is a corporate creation.
Inside the UW bubble, phrases like “corporate interests” or the mere word “corporation” appear extraordinarily infrequently in decision-making circles, despite their strong influence. Rather, in the bubble, we constantly hear decades-old corporate interest group claims repeated as axioms, like how we’re failing to produce enough skilled workers. In the bubble, stagnant wages are higher education’s fault, a framing created by business. Come to think of it, inside the bubble, nearly everything is our fault — low wages, inequality, poverty, you name it.
At the same time, inside the UW bubble, more with less only seems to apply to our main function: teaching. Despite our shrinking share of public funding and increasing dependence on private money when it comes to technology products and consulting contracts, more with more seems to be the unspoken mantra.
But the marketers of these products and services are highly skilled. All the new software and consulting agreements are ostensibly about helping our students. Of course, the profit motive has nothing to do with it.
Our leaders act in good faith. But the corporate capture of the UW is so comprehensive that most people inside the bubble don’t even see it. It’s just how we roll so that inside the UW bubble we echo language about more with less and innovation and forming collaborative relationships with donors and skills gaps and how the public is losing confidence in us and how it’s our job to provide the disadvantaged with economic opportunity. Because this is the air we breathe inside higher education. We have no other language or way of understanding. We are fish, and we swim in corporate waters.
To be clear, business has every right to represent their interests. This is America, after all. But given the corporate capture of the UW, who represents the interests of the System’s approximately 160,000 students, 40,000 employees and the general public?
The state has a huge surplus. We’re a public institution. Either we believe in public higher education or we don’t. If we cannot ask for restoring public funding now, when will we?
The seemingly nonexistent discussion regarding the UW sharing in some of the state’s huge windfall proves my whole point about the corporate capture of higher ed. We can’t even bring ourselves to ask because increasing public funding is not a priority of business and the wealthy.
Once those inside the UW recognize that only business interests are being served by a corporate-captured, primarily tuition-dependent system, perhaps we can advocate — out loud, in public — for publicly funding public higher education once again.