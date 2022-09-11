A woman named Alexis from the Milwaukee area is experiencing what a lot of other families around Wisconsin and our country are: rising costs and, in particular, the rising costs of care.
And for Alexis, “care” covers a lot. If both she and her husband are working full time, with no one home with their kids, her entire paycheck goes to cover child care costs. They are also helping her mother-in-law cover the costs of elder care. Without paid family and medical leave so they can take time away from work when their kids or parents really need them, these financial strains are even tighter.
And while neither child care nor elder care are optional, an even less optional expense for Alexis’ family is her husband’s insulin medication, the price of which just recently skyrocketed from $38 to $396 per month.
No one should have to choose between affording life-saving medications and other essential expenses, yet unfortunately, from our conversations with folks across the state, Family Friendly Wisconsin Action PAC knows that these types of financial strains are all too common for working families.
Fortunately, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have done something about this. Last month, Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a historic bill that lowers health care costs for millions of Americans and puts money back in the pockets of working families and seniors.
For people in Wisconsin who rely on insulin every day to survive, this bill will have a direct impact on their lives. The Inflation Reduction Act caps insulin copays at $35 per month for people on Medicare. In 2020, it was estimated that 59,000 Wisconsin Medicare beneficiaries used insulin.
The bill also allows Medicare to negotiate the price of high-cost prescription drugs — something it has never had the authority to do.
And for Wisconsinites who are Medicare beneficiaries with Part D, their out-of-pocket costs will not exceed $2,000 per year, benefitting roughly 30,000 Wisconsinites on Medicare who faced out-of-pocket costs greater than $2,000 last year.
For the first time ever, all 894,000 individuals in Wisconsin with Medicare Part D will have peace of mind knowing their medication costs are capped.
The Inflation Reduction Act will make a real difference in the lives of working families across Wisconsin, delivering critical relief on prescription drugs to those who need it most. And while we are thankful for Biden and our Democratic Congressional delegation’s leadership in passing this bill swiftly, we are yet again disappointed by Sen. Ron Johnson’s inability to recognize what working families need, and his vote against the bill only reaffirms that he is out of touch with everyday Wisconsin people.
Johnson has lost his way and it’s costing Wisconsin families. With rising costs, and Johnson’s perfect record of ignoring these issues, we can’t afford more of his self-centered politics.
Luckily for Wisconsin, there’s a Democrat running to replace Johnson who stands for the values and will fight for the needs of working families.
Mandela Barnes grew up in a working family, and he understands that Wisconsin families are feeling the squeeze of rising costs. Barnes supports family-centered policies, such as affordable, quality child care and elder care, paid family and medical leave, and lowering the costs of health care and prescription drugs.
Barnes has indicated that he supports the Inflation Reduction Act and recognizes the critical relief it will bring to families across the Badger State.
Working people and families across the Wisconsin deserve a senator who will fight for policies that uplift and empower them. It is past time for Johnson to go, and we are excited to support Barnes as he fights to unseat Johnson, and more importantly, as he fights for working families.