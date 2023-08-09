Much of the country is under a heat dome — and now we are experiencing extreme temperatures and rising heat in Wisconsin. This comes as our state has suffered the effects of smoke from the Canadian wildfires, breathing in dangerous air for days on end these last two months.
Extreme weather events like floods and wildfires tend to make more drastic headlines, but extreme heat actually kills more people annually across the country than any of these other climate-related threats. In Wisconsin, thousands of people become sick or are hospitalized due to heat-related conditions each year.
Vulnerable populations like older adults, children, outdoor workers, individuals with disabilities and people who are unhoused don’t have air conditioning or are living with chronic conditions. They are at especially high risk of heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other negative consequences of abnormally high temperatures. In Milwaukee and other urban areas, these populations often face even warmer conditions due to urban heat islands that increase their risk of danger.
Due to climate change, stretches of extreme heat are three times more common than they were in the 1960s. Not only do these high temperatures pose health risks, they also wreak havoc on our economy, from agricultural losses to loss of income for outdoor workers to increased energy costs.
Embracing the clean energy transition that’s already underway will help our state add more good-paying jobs and save Wisconsinites money on their energy bills — all while helping us avoid the worst of the climate crisis scenarios.
In 2021, there were already 71,370 Wisconsin workers employed in clean energy jobs. Since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, our state has added hundreds of clean energy jobs and $445 million in investment announcements.
One example of this influx in new jobs and investments is ABB’s proposed $100 million investment in the electric vehicle industry in New Berlin, an investment that ABB said was tied to increased confidence in the U.S. market due to the Inflation Reduction Act.
Many Republicans have positioned themselves as opposed to clean energy and voted against the investments in the Inflation Reduction Act. This might be in part because of their continued reliance on donations from the fossil fuel industry, which pocketed a record $400 billion in profits in 2022. But this short-sighted and reckless position hurts everyday Americans, including people right here in Wisconsin.
Our country restored almost 350,000 manufacturing jobs in 2022, a 25% jump from 2021. And almost half of these good-paying jobs only require a high school degree. If we let Republicans drag us back into our oil and gas past, we’ll lose these jobs and this progress while our planet continues to warm.
It’s not just factories and cities that benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act. This legislation also supports climate-smart agriculture practices that will support our state’s 64,100 farms and help them adapt to the higher temperatures that are becoming more and more frequent.
According to a recent poll, two-thirds of Wisconsinites think climate change is an important issue. Similar percentages are very concerned about gas prices (60%) and electricity costs (55%). When it comes to the climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, Wisconsinites respond most strongly to savings that will impact their households followed by cutting pollution.
As temperatures continue to rise, energy usage and demand will too.
The Inflation Reduction Act makes solar panels, electric vehicles and energy-efficient appliances more affordable, putting these technological innovations within reach for many more Wisconsinites. Grants that will help state and local governments adopt the latest building energy codes could save the average new homeowner in Wisconsin 21.6% on their utility bills, or $651 a year.
The evidence is clear: Clean energy is a smart move for our economy and our environment. We have much to gain from embracing clean energy, and much to lose from dragging our heels and staying stuck in the past.