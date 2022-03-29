Rick Kyte, a Viterbo University ethicist, made an extremely important point in a La Crosse presentation last month: The way we tell American history depends on our beliefs about who we are, and our sense of where our country should be headed.
How should we tell our history? And where are we headed as a country?
One version of American history-telling got amplified from a whisper to a shout in 2015 when Donald Trump, kicking off his run for the presidency, declared shamelessly that Mexico was “sending” us drug users and rapists. He claimed that President Barack Obama was probably born in Kenya, and characterized Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as an evil and disgusting woman.
It didn’t stop there. After becoming president, he denigrated civil rights icon John Lewis by telling him to be quiet and go back to his “crime-infested” suburban Atlanta district, also calling on a nationwide gathering of police officers to bang suspects’ heads while making arrests. He labeled COVID-19 “the China virus” and “kung flu.” Repeatedly, he demanded that a massive wall be erected across our entire southern border.
And then came the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, a march that vilified Blacks and Jews and included the killing of an innocent young woman. Trump’s response: The neo-Nazi group included “very fine people.”
Could the message have been clearer? In this pernicious story-telling, America’s greatness had been eaten away by uppity women and low-life people of color. These people all needed, it was insinuated, to be put back in their place, by any means necessary. This version is history-telling based on white male supremacy, pure and simple.
Like it or not, we are part of a global and diverse world. Sixty percent of the world’s people live in Asia. Forty percent of Americans are people of color. And women, worldwide, do more than half of the work of community-building.
A full and accurate American history includes:
• Honoring native peoples, who survived centuries of warfare, killings, forced removals, culture-erasing boarding schools and the diseases brought from Europe.
• Honoring Black people for successfully surviving the brutal trans-Atlantic passage, 245 years of government-enforced slavery and 100 years of segregation, lynchings and other hate-based attacks. Their grueling labor, under monstrous trauma-inflicting conditions, greatly enriched America economically, from the plantations of the South to the cotton mills of the North.
• Honoring the more than 15,000 immigrants from China who built the transcontinental railroad while receiving less than $7 a week for their hard labor.
• Honoring our older Hmong neighbors. Their perilous journey across the Mekong River and the time spent in refugee camps in Thailand severely tested their mettle. They then undertook an exceedingly difficult transition to life in America.
• Honoring European immigrants and refugees from persecution, coming to America for religious freedom or economic opportunity, many arriving here with almost nothing in their pockets.
• Honoring immigrants and refugees who came here from south of our border. They are vital to our manufacturing, hospitality and agriculture sectors. The currently-closed southern border is a significant part of today’s acute worker shortage.
Our children need to know this history. They will need to navigate a diverse and complex world.
As we in Wisconsin go to the polls on April 5, we need to elect school board candidates who understand that America’s successes rest largely on the backs of those who have done the arduous work, not just those who could cash in on power and privilege. The survival of America’s efforts at democracy, and our ability to compete in the modern world, require that we teach our children this rich and complex history.
We need to find school board candidates who will take up and address America’s 21st century challenges in the global world.
The history we tell our children will shape our future.