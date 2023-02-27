STEVENS POINT — Strictly for journalistic purposes, I visited the thriving Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary just across the state line in South Beloit, Illinois, on brisk winter afternoon a few weeks ago.
It was a Friday, and I was accompanied by a longtime journalist friend. We old journalists are a dwindling lot, so we stick together. We were there to get a glimpse of how the recreational cannabis business is going in the Land of Lincoln.
A line of about 10 people shivered in the wind outside, waiting to be ushered indoors by a security officer. The line led to a staging area, a security zone where customers are asked to show IDs and are then allowed to enter a large room with rows of dividers. Ahead of us were about 75 cannabis customers waiting to get to the service counter, where many had pre-ordered.
A few attendants stood around to keep order, but this was nothing if not an orderly crowd. The customers waited in a snaking, airport-like queue, one that was moving much slower than TSA screening. And while we waited, which was more than an hour, the crowd never got smaller. Some would leave, others would be ushered in. Those waiting were met here and there by displays where an array of cannabis bling and tools were offered.
If anyone has preconceptions about what a cannabis user looks like, from this experience they look like everyone else. People of all ages, shapes and sizes, quietly and patiently waiting. The crowd skewed a little old and white, although there were plenty of young people and some people of color. One young guy ahead of us wore a NASCAR jacket. Several wore Packers garb, one clue among many that a lot of these people were from Wisconsin.
It’s not like Badgers were buying huge quantities of cannabis. In Illinois, out-of-staters can buy up to 250 milligrams of edible cannabis daily. That’s the equivalent of three small gummy packages at a cost of roughly $80, before discounts. This varies from state to state. Many cannabis users in Wisconsin are said to prefer a trip to Michigan, where prices are lower and quantity limits more liberal. But someone in Janesville isn’t likely to hop in the car and drive several hours to, say, Ironwood, Michigan, when Sunnyside is just down the road. The popularity shows in state tax revenues. In the accompanying graphic from the Tax Policy Center, Illinois had the second-highest cannabis state tax revenue in 2022 at $466.8 million.
A woman in front of us said she visits the dispensary regularly, but the long line was a bit of a surprise. Another nearby customer offered that he could have driven to Rockford, a half-hour south, and purchased lower-priced cannabis in the time it would take to get to the head of the line in South Beloit. He was probably right, but no one was moving out of line.
As with other consumer goods, it seems like supply and demand are at work here. Although 21 states, the District of Columbia and Guam have legalized recreational cannabis, Illinois is an island of sorts, bordered mostly by states like Wisconsin, Indiana and Kentucky, where cannabis is still technically illegal, though hardly a priority for law enforcement.
There have been some efforts to legalize cannabis in Wisconsin. As recently as this month, Gov. Tony Evers proposed legalization in his budget proposal. Republican majorities have consistently shunned this, apparently favoring whiskey to a nighttime gummy.
Cannabis possession remains technically illegal at the federal level, though enforcement is roughly equivalent to that of stopping speeders on federal highways. Last October, President Joe Biden said he would issue pardons to everyone convicted of the federal crime of simple marijuana possession. Later, a senior White House official told reporters that no one is currently in federal prison for simple possession of marijuana.
Some opponents say marijuana poses a public health and safety risk. Some are morally against legalization. Proponents argue that it’s a lot less dangerous than other substances, say, alcohol, and point to increasing evidence that it has therapeutic benefits, such as stress and pain relief. I know of several users, all senior citizens, who fall into that that category.
Concerns about kids and pets swallowing gummies and getting sick, despite child-proof packaging, is real. The adults in these situations have failed their kids and dogs in this situation and probably others. Still, the medical consensus is that cannabis is less dangerous by huge degrees than some of the other substances people put in their bodies.
Back at Sunnyside, the line finally led us to the counter, where I asked an attendant whether this kind of crowd was common. Yes, sometimes on weekends, he said. Also, certain times of year, like tax season, increase demand, he said. I asked why, and he shrugged. Come on Tuesdays, he said.