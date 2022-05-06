Tuesday, May 3, began like any other day for me. I rolled out of bed and checked the news over a cup of coffee. And then my stomach sank to unknown depths, as though I had just been sucker-punched. I saw an article in The Cap Times: “Legal abortion in Wisconsin could end under leaked SCOTUS draft opinion.” I could not believe my eyes.
As someone who was born over two decades after Roe v. Wade was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, I have only known abortion to be legal. I never thought I would know the time my grandparents knew so well — a time that abortion was illegal.
Abortion is an integral process in reproductive health care. Abortions will continue to happen regardless of what the law says. However, the mortality rate associated with them could increase as desperate women are presented with no options other than out-of-state travel or for the procedure to be performed by a layperson who lacks proper medical training. Abortion is a harm-reduction approach; if abortions are safe and done by professionals, women will not die trying to have an abortion.
The part I find absolutely baffling is that the people who will champion the new anti-abortion law — if the draft opinion becomes the final decision of the U.S. Supreme Court — claim to be vehemently pro-life. If you are pro-life, you would care about the well-being of both mother and baby. Instead, many anti-abortionists refrain from supporting comprehensive social policies that would provide universal health care for mother and child, mental health care, comprehensive sexual education, paid maternity and family leave, food stamps, subsidized housing, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Women, Infants and Children Program, affordable birth control access, affordable child care and other public assistance programs for mothers and their children.
Beyond universal health care, which may still include copays for many people, completely free pregnancy care would help to reduce economic barriers. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, low-income and women of color will be affected disproportionately. We have already seen the inequities in these communities exacerbated during the past two years of the pandemic. We cannot afford to further harm marginalized communities.
If the U.S. Supreme Court does decide to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1849 law (you read that correctly, a law that has been in place for 172 years) will go back into effect and render those who provide abortions guilty of a felony. This policy will criminalize women and their allies.
Given the Republican majority in the Wisconsin Legislature and the fact that the Legislature will not be back in session until 2023, it seems highly likely that this law will stay in place at the state level for the foreseeable future.
We need our U.S. senators to pass the Women's Health Protection Act quickly to protect the access to abortions for all women. One of the co-sponsors of the bill, and a champion for women’s rights, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, would vote in favor of the act; however, given his co-sponsoring of a federal bill to limit abortions in 2021, I do not have the same faith in our other senator, Ron Johnson.
I am calling on Sens. Baldwin and Johnson to vote in favor of the Women’s Health Protection Act to protect the 1.3 million women in Wisconsin at risk of losing abortion access.