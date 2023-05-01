The Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010, was modified in 2012 through a Supreme Court ruling that made Medicaid expansion optional for states.
The Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion aimed to create a uniform eligibility standard of up to 138% of the federal poverty level, incentivizing states with an enhanced federal matching rate.
Over the last several years, Republican-leaning states such as Idaho, Oklahoma and South Dakota have bypassed their legislatures by expanding Medicaid through ballot measures. For states like Wisconsin, this approach faces significant hurdles, as the state Legislature must approve citizen-generated ballot initiatives before they reach the ballot. On March 27, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 76 to expand Medicaid in the state after being passed by a Republican-majority House and Senate. For Wisconsin, another state with bicameral Republican legislative majorities, stories like that of North Carolina provide an opportunity to gain the benefits left on the table by not expanding Medicaid.
States that have expanded their Medicaid programs have experienced multiple benefits. One of the primary effects was a decrease in uncompensated care burdens on hospitals. An analysis of 1,154 hospitals found that uncompensated care burdens fell sharply in Medicaid expansion states between 2013 and 2015, from 3.9% to 2.3%. This translated to an estimated savings of $6.2 billion. Unsurprisingly, the largest reductions in the uncompensated care burden were found in hospitals in expansion states that cared for the highest proportion of low-income and uninsured patients.
Costs associated with expansion have additionally been studied. According to one study, from 2010 to 2015 Medicaid expansion led to increased federal Medicaid spending, though there was no significant increase in spending from state sources. Montana provides an excellent example of the economic benefits of reducing the cost barrier to health care. During the first two and a half years, Medicaid expansion provided beneficiaries within the state nearly $1.4 billion of health care, paid for primarily by the federal government.
The expansion also increased federal funds in the states’ economies through increased overall state and local taxes and positive financial effects on businesses due to funding for health care coverage for workers. Louisiana estimated $199 million in savings in 2017 due to Medicaid expansion, similar to Montana, which estimated a savings of $100 million in 2016 and saw economic stimulation manifested by an increase of 5,900 to 7,500 jobs and between $350 million and $385 million in annual personal income between 2018 and 2020.
The creation of jobs is not isolated to Montana. Surveys in Ohio have found that Medicaid expansion makes it easier for people to work and to look for work. Specifically, expansion was associated with an increase in rural health care jobs and up to a 90% reduction in the odds of rural hospital closure, improving profit margins in rural areas.
By improving access to health care and removing cost barriers through the implementation of Medicaid expansion, states that have done so have improvements in physical, mental and financial health, and reductions in crime rates. This ”crime effect” is estimated to offset about one-seventh of the cost burden of the expansion. Studies also show a decrease in medical debt by $900 per treated person, prevention of 50,000 bankruptcies, and increased credit scores, resulting in better credit terms for borrowers. Other areas of savings include the traditional Medicaid program and substance use disorder treatment, which saw increased enrollment gradually after expansion, with substantial differences between expansion and nonexpansion states emerging after four years.
Despite the multifactorial benefits of expansion displayed in recent studies, legislators in Wisconsin do not seem to believe that they will reap these same benefits, as the most common argument opposing expansion is that there is no coverage gap. However, those not eligible to receive full state assistance must purchase marketplace insurance, which is out of reach for many consumers, as evidenced by a survey in Milwaukee in which 51% of respondents stated that health insurance was “too expensive” and that was their primary reason for being uninsured. This is reflected in the declining enrollment, specifically in Wisconsin’s most populous counties, Milwaukee and Dane. In fact, after controlling for demographics, market and policy characteristics, marketplace premiums were 19% more expensive in Wisconsin compared to neighboring states (Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois).
This trend is consistent nationwide, where marketplace premiums are 11% higher in nonexpansion versus expansion states. The theory for this disparity is that those entering the marketplace in non-Medicaid expanded states are “riskier” to insure, thus increasing premiums.
By expanding Medicaid, an estimated 89,700 additional people will receive Medicaid coverage more likely to fit their budget, thus decreasing the “risk burden” driving the increase in marketplace premiums.
With more people able to afford insurance, decreased morbidity and mortality are expected, as seen in other expansion states. Within the first four years of the reform, expansion has also been shown to reduce mortality in individuals 20 to 64 years of age by 3.6%. When more people are healthy, they are also more productive in the workplace, thus positively influencing state GDP and job growth.
The benefits that have come to the states that have expanded Medicaid and the numerous potential benefits that would come to Wisconsin if it followed suit show that the state cannot afford to continue its inaction.
The recent example of North Carolina provides an opportunity to reignite the conversation about how we can get a similar deal done in Wisconsin. If we fail to do so, we are leaving too much on the table.