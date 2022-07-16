We Madisonians like to think we live in a pretty nice spot. Not everyone agrees. There are those whose jobs require their presence in Madison and who aren’t so keen on the place, and some of them won’t hesitate to let you know.
Three of these folks happen to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court: Justices Patience Roggensack, Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley. Last week, these three let us know how grievously unhappy they are to be forced to work in Madison.
The court issued three decisions on Friday, July 8. In the first, the court, supported by the unhappy three, ruled that the ballot boxes used for the 2020 election in Madison and elsewhere were not authorized by state law. In the second, the three were on the losing end of a decision upholding the authority of director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich to issue COVID-19 public health orders. The third case, where the three came up short again, addressed if some plaintiffs rounded up by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty to challenge the policy of the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) supporting transgender students could do so anonymously.
All three decisions unloosed a blizzard of main decisions, concurrences and dissents. Indeed, in the ballot box case, Justice Bradley (in this piece, “Justice Bradley” refers to Rebecca Bradley, not the other Justice Bradley) wrote a concurrence to the main decision of the court of which she was the author, apparently to clear up any confusion on whether she was in favor of what she wrote.
There is a lot in the endless pages of the three decisions — concise this court is not. But of interest here is how the three justices so clearly signaled their deep dissatisfaction with the locale that happens to be the home of the Supreme Court, and so where they are compelled to spend at least some of their workdays.
In the first case, the three took aim at the city of Madison, along with other jurisdictions that utilized ballot boxes in the last election. They found that ballot boxes had some mystical power to transform carefully filled-out ballots into illegal votes. If they had their druthers, they would have tossed out the thousands of Madisonians’ votes that were placed in the rogue receptacles.
Justice Bradley’s opinion for the three declared that voters in more law-abiding parts of the state were directly harmed by the thousands of votes “cast via this unlawful method,” which they thought left the results of the election “in question.” Perhaps fearing that their view of the cities like Madison that used ballot boxes might seem too nuanced, their opinion identified Saddam Hussein, Kim Jong-Un, Raul Castro and Bashar Al-Assad as other examples of “tyrants (who) have claimed electoral victory via elections conducted in violation of governing law.” So to the unhappy justices, Madison’s efforts to conduct a proper election fell woefully short and directly harmed “all lawful voters,” including, presumably, them. And how are they feeling about Dane County? Don’t ask.
According to their dissent in the Dane County case (again written by Justice Bradley), Janel Heinrich’s efforts to combat the pandemic have ushered in a dystopian nightmare. You’ll be disappointed to learn that tyranny “has already gotten hold of the people of Dane County.” The county engaged in “Orwellian doublethink,” even as its residents were subject to the “whims” of a “an unaccountable overlord.” Heinrich’s “diktats” amounted to “tyranny, autocracy, dictatorship, and despotism.” Justice Bradley didn’t need to pepper references to Saddam, Kim Jong-Un, Castro or Assad into this opinion. Her thesaurus did the heavy lifting for her this time.
So the city and the county operate unlawfully and tyrannically. How about the schools in Madison? Oh my word, the schools!
In the third July 8 decision, the court upheld Dane County Judge Frank Remington’s ruling that the plaintiffs could shield their identities from the public but would have to let the school district’s lawyers know who they are. The three unhappy justices disagreed, this time in a dissent written by Chief Justice Roggensack. They did not share the majority’s confidence that MMSD’s lawyers could be trusted to keep the identity of the plaintiffs confidential “in today’s tell-all world.” Again eschewing subtlety, they invoked a Molotov cocktail attack on Wisconsin Family Action’s Madison office as an example of the harm that could result from a leak of the plaintiffs’ identities.
They were even more concerned about MMSD’s policy itself, which defers to students to determine both their preferred gender identity and pronouns as well as the extent of the privacy accorded those decisions. They thought the other justices abdicated their responsibility by failing to protect Madison parents, anonymous or not, from MMSD “acting behind closed doors, overtak(ing) parents’ constitutional right to parent their own children.” In language more characteristic of attack ads than judicial opinions, they referred ominously to “MMSD’s ability to hide from parents what MMSD actually has been doing behind closed schoolhouse doors.”
As their recent opinions make obvious, the three justices feel seriously out of step with their workplace’s local governmental entities, and they are getting increasingly cranky about it. Sure, it can be irritating to us Madisonians when Supreme Court justices resort to such rhetorical bombast to diss our home, but we should remember that needlessly provocative language can be a cry for help from someone deeply unhappy. We should try to be as sympathetic to the plight of the justices trapped in an inhospitable environment as we would to any other employees who are distraught about where their jobs require them to work.
What are the justices to do? Dan Buettner is an expert who after years of study and world travel wrote “The Blue Zones of Happiness,” a book that offers a blueprint for what makes life more fulfilling and less stressful. Buettner found that geography is key to happiness. As he says, “You need meaningful work. You want to be married to the right kind of person. You want to have a feeling of getting back. But the most important variable in that happiness recipe, the ingredient with the most statistical variability, is where you live. If you live in an unhappy place, the best thing you can do is move to a happier place.”
Voila! For their own well-being, the three mopey justices should stop calling us names and start calling U-Haul. Where should they go? Where’s their happy place? They don’t want a spot that tolerates ballot boxes, or anything else that might make it too easy to vote. They certainly don’t want weak-kneed health tyrants who’ll cave at the first sign of a deadly pandemic. They also don’t want molly-coddling schools that are attentive to the needs of their students even when they may conflict with the ideology of their parents.
I can’t speak for the justices. They’ll have to chase their own dreams. Hungary seems to have some fans these days, though.
If the three justices quit, Gov. Tony Evers would have to appoint replacements. But they shouldn’t worry about abandoning their posts. The governor should be able to find a few jurists who can put up with having to work in Madison without whining about it all the time. Seems win-win to me.