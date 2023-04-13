When you work in an environment where life is disposable, you either start to believe it’s true or dissociate and emotionally shut down to survive. I did the latter and have spent years battling PTSD as a result.
In college, I worked for two years as a student animal caretaker at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Harlow Primate Laboratory. I was passionate about nonhuman primates, eager to follow in the footsteps of Jane Goodall. I knew little about animal research and believed that early experience working with monkeys would be important for my future career in primate conservation.
Discomfort quickly set in. At the same time, I became desensitized and somewhat numb to the suffering around me. I stayed for two years because I feared that my replacement would be less caring toward the 500-plus monkeys destined to live and die in the name of science.
In one weekend, two rejected newborns died. I discovered one monkey dead in an incubator, and the other had a seizure, passing away in my hands. One New Year’s Day, I was asked to assist a vet with euthanizing a monkey because the lab couldn’t figure out what was “wrong” with them (I suspect the lab wasn’t interested in dealing financially with a disabled monkey). I cried as I watched the light fade from their eyes.
For two entire years, I watched as monkeys sat in barren cages, barely bigger than themselves, many completely alone, bored, afraid and helpless, supplemented with a quarter slice of apple or a plastic ball stuffed with popcorn and high-sugar cereal, heinous excuses for enrichment. I recall hearing young females scream behind closed doors when paired with males they’d never met before, a forced breeding practice that often resulted in females cowering and bleeding from injuries.
Monkeys often escaped cages, a rarely reported violation, and baby monkeys huddled together in fear, arms wrapped around each other, whenever I walked into the room. I am still haunted by a mother monkey’s pained shrieks when her newborn was seized from her arms to be tattooed. I recall forcibly suppressing rage when one of the research staff, annoyed by the mother’s panic-stricken calls, nudged the carrying cage securing the mother and huffed, “Oh, calm down.”
I often think about Norm, one of the few monkeys referred to by name instead of a combination of two letters and two numbers (e.g., AX43). Norm was a handsome, large male who did not interpret eye contact as a threat, an unusual quality for a monkey. I remember the first time I observed one of my coworkers verbally greet Norm and how Norm responded by pressing his body against the cage. My coworker, wearing rubber gloves, a face mask, face shield and scrubs, began grooming Norm through the caging.
During my training, I was told not to touch the monkeys and to be aware of my own body at all times to avoid being grabbed and bitten. But I wasn't told about Norm, a monkey who actively sought out human connection.
My coworker then pressed his own arm against Norm's cage, and Norm proceeded to groom my coworker's jacketed arm. Norm welcomed me into his club and we took turns grooming each other, too.
I don't remember how many months passed, perhaps it was a year, but one day, without explanation, Norm was gone, replaced by another monkey. I finally asked, "where is Norm?" Norm was placed in a study on alcohol addiction where he was given unlimited access to alcohol.
I wonder if Norm is still alive today, or if alcoholism killed him. I wonder how Norm became so trusting of humans and if he felt betrayed. I wonder how the alcohol affected him and if it changed him. I wonder if others, who spoke fondly of him, felt guilty about his placement in the study or if they succeeded in suppressing their concern with the greater good justification.
Despite the room still holding nearly 50 macaques, Norm’s absence was glaring. Norm had been moved to a tiny room in the same lab, where he was officially under the care of research staff, not student caretakers like myself. I never saw Norm again.
Since leaving the laboratory, I’ve connected with many former animal research workers. I’ve learned that the inhumane treatment of animals in research and the mental health impacts for workers are not unique but standard across the industry.
So why are we still testing on animals?
The National Institute of Health (NIH) spends approximately $21 billion annually on animal experimentation, justified and glamorized by the potential benefits for humans, despite rarely resulting in those benefits. Alternatively, resources that could radically improve the lives of humans right now, such as shelter, clean water, health care, health insurance, medication, mental health services, nutritious food, education and more remain inaccessible and unaffordable to so many people in this country. There is no denying the fact that the aforementioned resources are vital to transforming the health of communities, and yet our priorities remain elsewhere.
Imagine what the billions of dollars spent on resource-intensive, destructive animal research could do if invested directly into our local, national and global communities. Imagine the number of humans who could be helped immediately if they simply had access to resources that already exist.
Moreover, scientific objectivity, the attempt to uncover truths about the natural world by eliminating biases, emotions and false beliefs, cannot exist in animal research. After all, the scientist has already deemed consent necessary for human subjects and unnecessary for animal subjects, a bias that taints every part of the research, from methods to findings. There is nothing objective about deciding that one being is less deserving of respect and bodily autonomy than another being.
Humans and animals deserve better. We can do better. And it’s past time that we did.