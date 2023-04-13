Maddie Krasno is a former primate lab worker turned activist and co-founder of JUSTIFY, a group that supports current and former lab workers. She has worked for numerous animal sanctuaries, a wildlife rehabilitation center and advocacy groups.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.