In a guest column that appeared in several area papers last week, County Executive Joe Parisi expressed his fear of an impending "brain drain" of county workers, which he blamed on the "reckless politics" of some employees.
This stems from recent news stories about toxic work environments at both the Henry Vilas Zoo and the Medical Examiner's Office (DCMEO). As a former 13-year employee of the DCMEO who experienced these issues firsthand, I feel that Parisi's column warrants a response.
First, let's acknowledge that the "brain drain" that Parisi fears had already been underway at the DCMEO for over 10 years. As a recent Wisconsin Watch investigation has uncovered, there have been at least several dozen employees who have left that office as a direct result of bullying and mismanagement. I personally know of at least seven people from my own time at that office who either resigned or else changed their minds about working for the DCMEO due to the toxic environment. Dane County has also reportedly lost contracts with other counties due to the sour experience those counties have had with supervisors at DCMEO.
The pay and benefits I received while employed with the DCMEO were competitive. I was also impressed with the professionalism and dedication of county employees — including the sheriff's deputies and other county personnel with whom I was privileged to work. And despite working 24-hour shifts (that often stretched to 30-, 32- or 36-hour shifts), and despite being faced with death and destruction every workday, I nevertheless felt deep satisfaction in helping families through very difficult situations and was very proud of the work that my colleagues and I performed.
Unfortunately, in recent public statements since this story broke, county officials have disparaged former employees by suggesting that those employees simply couldn't handle the transition when the office converted from being a coroner's office to a medical examiner's office. This assertion is simply not true. Such an assertion is also disrespectful to the memories of the late John Stanley and the late Ray Wosepka. Both Stanley and Wosepka served as elected coroners for Dane County, prior to conversion of the coroner's office to a medical examiner system. Both men set extremely high standards for our office, and for many years the Dane County Coroner's Office was indeed a leader in the state.
When the office finally converted to DCMEO in 2011, the actual job of death investigation remained essentially the same. The only real differences were: our forensic pathologist(s) were now in-house instead of contracted; and the boss was now appointed by the county executive and County Board, versus being elected by the voters. What DID change very quickly was the atmosphere, and the way employees and other stakeholders (including families of decedents) were treated.
The current crop of unhappy employees were not present during the transition from coroner to medical examiner, which undercuts the theory put forth by management. And contrary to the accusation that they are some sort of rabble-rousers, union leaders themselves are simply responding to the ongoing trickle of complaints from employees that has been going on for many years. The complaints started from the grassroots, not from "union bosses."
Parisi is a good man, and I appreciate what he has done for our community over the years. He is also right in saying that workplace disagreements between employees and management are not uncommon. But the situation at the DCMEO has been going on for over a full decade and has involved the loss of dozens of employees — and has involved widespread breakdown in relations between the DCMEO and various stakeholders. This is not normal.
For the sake of county taxpayers, and for the sake of the many families who must rely on the DCMEO to investigate their loved ones’ deaths, the county executive and county administrator should stop engaging in political "damage control." They should instead allow for an independent investigation into what has been happening.
The Dane County Board has already adopted a resolution to investigate the zoo and will hopefully take a similar course regarding the DCMEO. Parisi should not stand in the board's way.