Barry Irmen is shown outside of an autopsy room in Madison, Jan. 12, 2018. The longtime Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office operations director retired in January 2022 and was rehired in April on an interim basis. Twelve current and former employees told Wisconsin Watch that they endured screaming and insults from Irmen and Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska, the chief medical examiner, who oversaw what they describe as a toxic workplace. Irmen and Rogalska deny the allegations.