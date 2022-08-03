Last year, I was proud to endorse Steven Olikara for U.S. Senate, which may have surprised many. Now that the U.S. Senate race has had a major shake-up with three candidates dropping out, I am still proud to endorse Olikara. I believe it is very important to have a serious primary where voters feel a genuine opportunity to make their voices heard and choose their candidates for the November elections. Olikara is the only one who can offer that and much more.
Many of you first met Olikara through his strong performance at the debate. I thought he came away the clear winner, showcasing his dynamism, intellect and vision for a new model of politics — a new model of politics that is necessary to the preservation of our democracy. He demonstrated that he is most prepared to go toe to toe with Ron Johnson this fall.
Three attributes stand out most to me about Olikara and the movement he is building:
1. He's running to change the system. As Olikara said at the debate, "If you're not talking about changing the system, you're wasting people's time." Olikara has a clear and compelling agenda to take on the root issues and incentives in Congress, including his commitment to get big money out of politics as his first piece of legislation in the Senate. This is an echo of the great strides made by former U.S. Sens. Russ Feingold (D-Wisconsin) and John McCain (R-Arizona) to get dark money out of congressional campaigns. He has also committed not to fundraise while Congress is in session, focusing 100% of his time on legislating and serving Wisconsinites.
2. Significantly, Olikara is the one candidate with federal legislative experience. The U.S. Senate is not an entry-level position, and Olikara brings a wealth of experience as the founder and former CEO of the Millennial Action Project, the largest organization of young elected legislators in the country. He has built diverse coalitions to pass more than 35 bills through Congress on critical issues such as gun violence prevention, climate change and veterans' employment. With many communities that are struggling, we can't afford to wait for change. Olikara has shown that he can efficiently move legislation on some of the most challenging issues we face today.
3. Olikara 's movement is activating the “exhausted majority” needed to win. His conviction, authenticity and ability to speak across divides have allowed his movement to energize disaffected voters — not only Democrats, but also independents and Republicans who are unhappy with the direction of their party but won't vote for just any Democrat. These voters are essential to beat Johnson in 2022, and I've heard from many who are energized to vote FOR Olikara, as opposed to voting against another candidate.
Olikara closed his remarks at the debate by speaking about political courage. "The number one question you should ask before voting for any candidate is, ‘Who is prepared to lose their job over doing what's right?'"
Do we hear the voice of Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney?
Anyone who meets Olikara quickly sees that his sense of mission moves him and those around him to do what's right — not what's politically expedient. We need more like him in Washington.
Olikara would not just be a great senator. He would be the best among all of them.