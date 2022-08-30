As legislators, our jobs are varied and complex. Of all the things we do to support Wisconsinites, we did not expect to have to explain to our Republican colleagues why we should feed children. But here we are.
This year, we authored the Healthy School Meals for All Act. This bill would ensure that every student in Wisconsin has breakfast and lunch at no cost to their family. In response, we’ve received a lot of questions. Perhaps the most simple question is the most critical: “Can someone explain why this bill is necessary?”
With kids heading back to the classroom, the back-to-school aisles in local stores are already picked over. Bookbags, pencil boxes, crayons — the list goes on. Parents sending kids to school know the challenges of getting essential supplies for learning. But families should be prepared for an extra cost this year: refilling their school meal account or filling a lunch bag from home.
This past June, the universal free school meal program Wisconsinites have come to rely on ended. Schools are now going backward, being forced to reimplement an archaic meal program that turns a blind eye to a simple fact: Healthy school meals are just as important to learning as books, pencils and great teachers. Hungry kids can’t learn.
There are cultural, academic, economic and administrative reasons why universal free meal programs are the right solution for all Wisconsin students.
Culturally, universal meals create a community of inclusion, care and education. Food is a necessity that plays a key role in our relationships and well-being. The school lunch table acts as a unifier, bringing kids of all backgrounds together around a shared experience.
Academically, research shows that students perform better and eat healthier meals when they participate in school meal programs. There are connections to reductions in absenteeism, trips to the nurse and poor behaviors.
Economically, higher meal participation rates bring additional revenue into nutrition programs and lower the production cost per meal. With a higher rate of student participation, funding is available to invest in things like sourcing higher quality ingredients, expanding Farm to School programs or increasing wages for food service workers. It’s an investment in farmers and growers, too, and helps to shorten the supply chain by growing more Wisconsin-based products. Universal programs also support working families by eliminating lunch shaming and school meal debt.
And it relieves families from the task of paying for and preparing school meals from home. Administering free and reduced meal applications is cumbersome, time-consuming and intimidating. It mandates that food service workers become de facto bill collectors. The current process also leaves too many kids falling between the cracks because they don’t qualify but experience hunger and food insecurity.
Since the expansion of the universal meals program in March 2020, we’ve done something incredible that school meal champions were told was not possible: We fed all kids without questioning their families’ financial needs. Simply put, the expansion of the national school meal program has been transformative for schools, families, farmers and communities.
Since the introduction of the bill in 2021, the Healthy School Meals for All Coalition has ballooned to over 80 members, including groups such as the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, Wello and the Wisconsin Council of Churches. We urge readers to see if their school district has passed a resolution in support and to consider joining our coalition.
Healthy school meals for all isn’t a left or a right issue. It’s about Wisconsin kids, families and teachers and how we fight together for our shared values of common care and community building.
As moms and as legislators we have a moral obligation to ensure all of our kids have opportunities to learn the way they need to, dream of better futures and be their healthiest whole selves.
Let's get to work. Let's feed our kids.