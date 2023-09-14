Nursing homes across the country are facing critical staffing shortages, and as a result, are struggling to keep their doors open. It’s a harsh reality that is threatening our seniors’ ability to access care.
A newly announced staffing requirement from the Biden administration will not solve this problem. It will, sadly, only make it worse.
In my 35 years of serving our senior citizens as a health care professional, staffing has always been a challenge, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it much more difficult. Being a caregiver is an extremely rewarding career, and what our staff was able to accomplish throughout the pandemic is nothing short of incredible. So many stepped up for our seniors when they needed them most, but unfortunately the long-term stress of the pandemic led to higher rates of burnout and workers leaving our field.
The long term care workforce has lost more workers than any other health care sector since the start of the pandemic and needs almost 200,000 workers to return to its pre-pandemic levels. The Biden administration forcing nursing homes to meet a one-size-fits-all requirement without enough available workers in the labor market is an unrealistic expectation.
Our policymakers at the state level stepped up in a big way during the most recent legislative session, supporting nursing home increases that will truly serve as a lifeline for many providers. Unfortunately, if the unfunded minimum staffing proposal is implemented, nursing homes will once again be unable to afford the cost of care.
My own nursing home group would have to hire 400 additional staff members just to be in compliance with the mandate as currently proposed. This figure does not account for current open positions or those filled by costly agency staff. The proposed regulation would result in millions of dollars in additional expenses that cannot be absorbed if there are no federal dollars behind it.
We have taken numerous steps to hire more caregivers, including implementing a team solely dedicated to recruiting and hiring staff and increasing wages 25% over the past 18 to 24 months. But the health care workforce overall is competing for talent. There’s a nationwide shortage of nurses right now, and hospitals, doctor’s offices and other health care facilities are trying to attract these limited workers.
People in need of quality nursing home care are becoming hard-pressed to find it. Fifty-five percent of nursing homes have had to turn away prospective residents, while 24% have had to close a wing, unit or floor due to staffing shortages. Meanwhile, nursing home closures have accelerated over the past three years, with more than 500 shuttering because they can no longer sustain operations. In Wisconsin alone, we have seen 24 closures in the last five years, and 8% of beds out of service in the past two years, with that number expected to grow in the foreseeable future. A federal staffing mandate would only lead to more displaced seniors.
If the Biden administration were to take into the account the real challenges our sector is facing, it would be obvious that a federal staffing mandate is not the best solution. Furthermore, an arbitrary staffing minimum doesn’t guarantee better quality of care. A study conducted for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services confirms that.
No nursing home wants to be understaffed. No nursing home wants to turn away residents. Delivering high-quality care to our residents is our priority, and we are doing everything we can. Nursing homes need supportive policies and programs that address the underlying problems facing our workforce challenges and actually help more people to join our profession.
Long term care is a rewarding career, and I am proud to represent countless incredible caregivers who have dedicated their talent, time and careers to caring for aging adults. Wisconsin providers stand ready to continue their mission of delivering high quality care and services to their seniors. We need lawmakers to encourage the Biden administration to embrace realistic solutions that will bring more workers to the long term care sector, and work collaboratively with us to achieve these goals.
Fully funding nursing homes so they can provide competitive wages, increasing and streamlining training, and offering scholarships for continuing education, tax breaks or even child care could encourage workers to join and stay in this profession.
Wisconsin’s seniors deserve the best possible care. For all of the reasons outlined above, I respectively ask Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to oppose the minimum staffing rule as proposed.