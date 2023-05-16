Republicans sure seem to hate democracy. In a multitude of ways, Republicans are subverting the most basic principle of our nation: that the people decide. Like a tin-pot dictatorship, they are using the heavy hand of government power to try to remain in power regardless of the vote of the people.
Here are five ways the Republicans are working to weaken democracy.
First, they are trying to make it harder for people to vote, especially those people who are most likely to vote against them. Second, they are rigging elections through extreme partisan gerrymandering. Third, they want to eliminate the ability of citizens to vote directly on important issues. Fourth, they seek to nullify the decisions of the electorate by overturning elections when they don’t like the results. Finally, when they lose an election, they are doing everything they can to curtail the power or even expel those elected.
There are unfortunately way too many examples of these tactics to detail even a fraction of them in this column. So here’s just a sampling to give you a sense of what’s going on.
Limiting the right to vote: A recent meeting of Republican National Committee donors discussed ways to limit voting by college students because they are voting against Republicans. Texas Republicans are now considering legislation to ban voting on college campuses. In Arizona, heavily armed Republicans in tactical gear sought to intimidate voters depositing their ballots in drop boxes.
Rigging elections: Kevin McCarthy is speaker of the House because of a razor-thin Republican majority — a majority so thin that the GOP is desperately trying to hold on to the vote of George Santos, who has been indicted on 13 felonies. Republicans control the House only because of extreme partisan gerrymandering in states they control, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Utah, Georgia and Ohio.
Limiting the ability of citizens to vote on key issues: Ohio Republicans are seeking to make it harder for voters to amend the state constitution by requiring a supermajority of the electorate in a referendum. They are concerned that voters will use a public vote to bypass the gerrymandered Legislature in order to keep abortion legal and outlaw gerrymandering.
Nullifying votes of the electorate: In Texas, Republicans want the power to overturn the election results in the state’s largest county. In a state with 254 counties, the measure would apply only to Democratic-voting Harris County.
Subverting the choice of the voters: When all else fails, Republicans are expelling the choices of the voters or reducing their power. In Tennessee, the GOP expelled two Democratic state representatives. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked out of office the elected Democratic state attorney of Hillsborough County. In Iowa, Republicans stripped away the powers of the state auditor, the only Democrat elected statewide.
The Republican attack on democracy is certainly evident in Wisconsin. Our Legislature is the most gerrymandered in the nation, giving Republicans overwhelming control virtually regardless of the people’s vote. The Republicans have sought to make voting harder by limiting early voting, banning drop boxes and imposing tough standards on student voters.
When the voters chose Democrats for governor and attorney general, Republicans limited their power in a desperate lame-duck session. They connived to keep control of the Natural Resources Board by having their appointee refuse to leave his seat even after his term expired. And now they are considering a ban on advisory referendums by local governments (but not by the gerrymandered state Legislature).
No wonder a recent study found that Wisconsin, where democracy once thrived, is now third-worst among the states for the health of our democracy.