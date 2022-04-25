Madison’s housing development process is in need of a tune-up. The process that Madison’s builders must go through before they can even obtain a permit is hurting our city, raising our rents and hurting our quality of life.
This is why our group Madison Is For People came together — to encourage our city to adopt commonsense changes that encourage more housing and investment to help Madison residents have an affordable place to live.
Today, with home prices at historic highs, we should be using this housing crisis as an opportunity to critically review our development processes and identify how we can make this process more effective for everyone. To that end, our group strongly encourages Madison’s Common Council to take action to improve the permitting process and encourage more housing through creating and enforcing standardized rules for neighborhood meetings and eliminating zoning petitions.
Standardized rules for neighborhood meetings
When going through the conditional use process, developers are heavily encouraged to meet with local neighborhood groups as part of the process. In theory, these meetings can be an effective way to address concerns of the neighborhood and answer questions residents might have. In reality, these meetings bring out “neighborhood defenders” who work to block any change from happening in their neighborhoods.
At one recent meeting, a neighbor decried a proposed project as “bone ugly,” which was echoed by another neighbor when he continued to repeat the insult in the Zoom call chat. This behavior is unproductive and unfortunately ubiquitous. We should expect more from our neighbors. Another recent project, the Zion Church redevelopment in Atwood, started out as 30-owner occupied condos. After demands from neighborhood residents at steering meetings for more parking and a smaller building, the developer made the switch from condominiums to apartments before even reaching the city Plan Commission.
Because neighbors are given such weight in the city’s process, a small number of neighbors have again effectively blocked this building from being built at the original scale. In an incredibly tight housing market with starter homes selling in days or hours, even just 30 new homes would have been an improvement for our city’s housing market.
This is why we are asking the City Council to consider laying down rules for steering committees to prevent such cutbacks from happening in the future. Specifically, the city should specify a code of conduct, specify how comments should relate to specific types of conditional use requests, and limit the number of meetings to prevent indefinite changes to the proposal before the Plan Commission meeting. Housing developers should be willing to work with neighbors and make changes to their proposals, but they also shouldn't feel obligated to make sweeping changes over the concerns of a few neighbors without a public hearing in front of the Plan Commission.
Eliminating zoning petitions
Zoning petitions are a process by which 20% of nearby property owners can trigger a three-fourths vote by the Common Council to approve a rezoning of a site. This process was recently used to stall a housing development at Raemisch Farms near Truax Field, ostensibly over concerns over noise from F-35’s. In that case, just two people delayed homes from being built for over 100 families after the plan was unanimously approved by the Plan Commission.
Requiring such a small number of landowners to trigger a supermajority vote effectively gives them a means to veto new housing. In this case, these two people have been successful in not just preventing homes from being built, but in overturning thousands of hours of community involvement by the developer and our city planners. That is hardly a just outcome.
Change is needed
We expect our city leaders to lay the foundation for Madison’s prosperous future. By putting out clear rules and making it easier to change the status quo, we can have a process that allows Madison to grow in a healthy way with productive input from community residents. When it comes to housing and having affordable, livable places for people it is clear Madisonians want more housing. Let’s help make that happen.