Wisconsin is in the grips of a housing crisis. Rental costs have increased as much as 25% since 2021, and for-sale inventory is down nearly 70% over the past five years. The need for new housing is acute, with listings for rent and sale so scarce that even a single new residential apartment project can have a significant impact.
In spite of this, Wisconsin cities are hitting a unique roadblock while trying to get things built: neighbors.
In Wauwatosa, a suburb just west of Milwaukee, the city recently approved a proposal for 65 apartments as well as several floors of office space. In response, change-averse nearby neighborhoods filed suit, alleging that the project hadn’t been studied sufficiently, despite having first been presented back in 2021.
This example is not atypical. The Milwaukee Business Journal reported in May 2022 that the Milwaukee area alone had half a dozen “separate legal battles being waged against developments valued at more than $230 million ... that were approved by their local officials.” It spelled doom for the Wauwatosa project, where a car wash expected to generate around 10% of the tax revenue will be built instead.
These procedural delays — where last-minute or even post-greenlight lawsuits bring development to a grinding halt regardless of the cases’ merits — have gained lawmakers’ attention. One bill currently under consideration, AB 266/SB 296, aims to bring more certainty to the development approval process and tighten up that process in other ways.
Most notably, the bill limits who can apply for judicial review when a development has already been approved. Private actors could only petition if they would imminently sustain actual damages, rather than raising generalized concerns over traffic or density. This would have been key to avoiding what happened in Wauwatosa.
The bill also tightens the development timeline. It already takes too long for proposed developments to materialize: A Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty survey of the state’s developers found that on average it takes 14 months from an initial development until the site work actually begins. This means tied-up capital and fewer homes.
Civil lawsuits can expand this timeline due to heavy judicial caseloads and the lengthy discovery process. The knowledge that cases will take months or years to reach resolution has been exploited by litigants who know that even a frivolous legal challenge may delay a project long enough to defeat it. The proposed bill would direct courts to prioritize development application cases, limiting the scope of evidentiary review and requiring requests for a review to be filed within 30 days of municipal action on an application.
Additionally, it would prohibit municipalities from requiring supermajorities for most zoning changes. Supermajorities entrench the status quo and make it more difficult for towns and cities to react quickly to changing circumstances in the housing market. Simple majorities are a move towards freedom and flexibility.
Finally, the bill would require complete development applications that comply with existing zoning to be approved, providing an assurance that the rules that are on the books — which have had the benefit of deliberation and debate — will not be changed in the middle of the game.
There is no singular solution for the current shortage of homes, but reforms such as these have the potential to clear some unnecessary obstacles to urgently needed housing production, both in Wisconsin and elsewhere. Similar reforms are being considered or adopted in several states, including Texas, Connecticut and Montana, with growing recognition that states can address housing problems when localities are unable or unwilling to do so.
Residential developments may be proposed at the local level, but where procedural hurdles impede the construction of much-needed homes, states have an important role in safeguarding the public welfare and the freedom to exercise one’s own property rights.