I served in the U.S. Army for nine and a half years, and after years of facing attacks on the benefits that have kept me alive in the years since, I’m tired of being used as a pawn by MAGA extremists like U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden.
When I returned home, I suffered from anxiety, depression, nightmares and PTSD, like many veterans. The first few months, I lived as a shell of my former self. I struggled to perform even the most basic of tasks, from taking myself to doctor’s appointments to sleeping and even eating.
If it weren't for programs like Medicaid, SNAP and my veterans benefits, my family and I would have become homeless. And I am not alone; thousands of families in Wisconsin and across the nation rely on these programs to navigate life's challenges and provide essential health care and support to their loved ones.
As veterans, we put everything on the line to serve our country. It should not be too much to ask that our country serve us with basic decency in return.
But extreme Republican representatives in Congress are threatening to gut these guarantees by refusing to pay America’s bills. They would rather default on our debt obligations or make extreme cuts to hard-earned benefits than protect veterans like myself. As the debt ceiling negotiations loom in Washington, D.C, McCarthy’s fellow MAGA House members continue to play a dangerous game of political chicken — using our benefits as collateral.
Let's be clear: Any Republican in Congress who uses the default crisis as a tool to advance their personal political agenda, ripping away these lifesaving benefits in the process, is a disgrace to veterans like myself.
My life cannot be measured by dollar amounts, and I’m more than just a box on a spreadsheet. I am a real person, yet MAGA politicians like Van Orden are treating my life and livelihood like a line item on a bill they refuse to pay. If they get their way by refusing to pay bills the U.S. government already owes, I would lose the benefits that my family and I rely on to survive.
That’s why I have spent the past few weeks traveling across the country with Courage for America on the Back Off Our Benefits bus tour.
Three weeks ago, we started in Bakersfield, California, outside of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s home district office, and last weekend we arrived in Wisconsin. Along the way, we’ve heard from local activists, community leaders and elected officials who have shared their personal experiences with benefit programs like Social Security, Medicare and SNAP benefits.
Across every state line, no matter the city or zip code, their message remains the same: Working Americans feel betrayed by MAGA politicians playing politics with the benefits they rely on.
Here in Wisconsin, I am calling on Van Orden to stand up for working people across the state and in his district and to promise to protect the benefits that thousands of Wisconsinites rely on.
As a representative of Wisconsin, Van Orden is responsible for ensuring that the state’s most vulnerable citizens have access to the health care and support they need — including the over 350,000 veterans who call the Badger State home.
Yet time and again he has chosen to engage in political gamesmanship instead of prioritizing his constituents.
As a veteran, I fought to defend the values of compassion, solidarity and a genuine concern for the well-being of our fellow citizens. I call on Van Orden to uphold these values and prioritize the needs of Wisconsinites and all Americans over partisan politics. It's time for him to show true leadership and take a stand to protect these lifeline programs. So we welcome him to sign onto a promise to defend these programs.
And he’ll be in good company — as Courage for America has traveled across the country, we have collected signatures from hundreds of thousands of people who are calling on MAGA lawmakers to protect these programs. And Wisconsinites who agreed joined us in La Crosse and signed onto our pledge.
After being on the road for three weeks, I traveled from Wisconsin to D.C. to call out Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans for playing politics with our lives. At the U.S. Capitol, I personally delivered your signatures to McCarthy’s door.
It's not too late for Van Orden to do the right thing, he has a choice: Sign on to our promise to protect these programs and stand with veterans like myself, or cower behind McCarthy’s MAGA circus.
Our community and our nation deserve leaders who prioritize the needs of their constituents over appeasing the most extreme members of their party. I urge Van Orden to join us in protecting Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, SNAP and veterans benefits for current and future generations.
It's time to put the well-being of Wisconsinites and all Americans first and ensure that these essential programs continue to provide a safety net for those in need.