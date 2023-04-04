STEVENS POINT — Easter is here, which means many people will gather to mark a sacred Christian holiday and then sit down to eat a feast. The centerpiece for many will be cured meat from the rear part of a pig.
As long as we’re going to eat a pig’s rear, we might as well consider the rest of the animal and, in most cases, the miserable lives they are forced to endure before being slaughtered. I’ve brought this up from time to time with otherwise enlightened friends who love their pets but who don’t want to know much if anything about how the pig’s rear ends up on their tables.
By the way, I eat meat now and then, usually chicken or beef purchased from a local farmer. These are animals raised with some level of compassion, usually free-range or pastured. I’ve also hunted and eaten wild game, though as a younger man.
As for friends who don’t want to know where their meat comes from, state legislatures like Wisconsin’s have helped keep them in the dark thanks to “ag-gag” laws that thwart would-be undercover activists by punishing them for recording footage of what goes on in animal agriculture.
That’s good for those who want to remain uninformed, because the vast majority of pigs that end up on human plates live a miserable existence, from birth to death. Those raised for meat are yanked away from the sows that birthed them in a process called farrowing. If you doubt that pigs have emotions, you haven’t stood near a farrowing operation and heard the blood-curdling screams of the sows. Turns out, pigs are sensitive creatures that studies have found are smarter than dogs and even 3-year-old children.
In the current industrial model, they are crammed together in pens so tightly that some die from stress. Mercifully, they’re forced to endure this for about six months, when they’re shipped off to a slaughterhouse, where they are electrocuted and subjected to an array of tortures. Slaughterhouse workers report that pigs scream in fear as they face death.
Speaking of humans, an array of human health concerns are associated with the confined animal feeding operations that put pig’s rear ends on our tables. Water pollution and toxic fumes, declines in property values and other miseries accompany your average hog concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO. In the time before CAFOS, pigs were raised on small- or medium-sized family farms. Today’s CAFOs are farms in name only. As documented by author Corban Addison in “The True Story of Farm Country on Trial,” during the 1980s, cheap, federally subsidized grain, an absence of antitrust enforcement, the rise of huge meatpacking companies, and new production techniques devised by those companies turned hogs into industrial commodities, driving 80% to 90% of American hog farmers out of the business.
Now we have livestock factories — efficient, uniform and cruel almost beyond comprehension. Each of the animals — crammed en masse in windowless sheds, never to see the light of day — produces about a gallon and a half of urine and excrement daily. Today’s CAFOs house tens of thousands of animals. Iowa doesn’t even know how many hog CAFOs it has. Suffice to say it’s many thousands, so many that concerns about concentration and animal disease has pork producers looking to rural Wisconsin for more hog torture chambers, to the chagrin of all but those who profit from this system.
It’s not like U.S. residents are the only ones chomping on pigs. The U.S. is a major exporter because China, a nation of 1.4 billion people, has an insatiable appetite for pork. A handful of producers in the U.S. help meet this demand. Smithfield, a familiar U.S. name, is the largest pork company in the world. It is also owned by the Chinese company WH Group. It and other entities have extensive operations in the U.S. because, well, it’s cheaper to produce pork here. In part, that’s because Chinese environmental rules are stricter than ours. CAFOs in China are required to operate treatment plants to handle wastes. Here, we often have open-air lagoons. When they’re full, the wastes are spread on fields, causing a stench so noxious that it’s unwillingly inhaled by people many miles away.
The story of the pigs that end up on our table only gets worse when you consider that the humans who work in slaughterhouses are victims, too. Many of them are undocumented migrants who must labor in dangerous conditions, despised by many of the same people who benefit from their work but declared essential during the pandemic.
But people don’t want to know about that, either.