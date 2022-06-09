The story of The Botanist Social began as a dream. A new restaurant on Madison’s busiest street, filled with talented staff, beautiful drinks, velvet chairs and walls of greenery. And on top of that, it’s a gin bar. Sounds lovely, doesn’t it?
I was one of the Botanist’s first employees. I was there while the restaurant was literally being built and held down the host stand on our opening night. I served multiple nights every week since then.
When we first opened, I couldn’t wait to get to work. I knew many of my fellow co-workers from past jobs and was excited to work with people I respected and trusted. On top of that, we servers took it upon ourselves to set the vibe for the restaurant — think Euphoria High School but all black.
We had fun, we made good money, and guests came and left happy, time and time again.
But at first slowly, and then all at once, things changed.
If you’ve worked in the service industry, you’ll know gossip is a regular part of the job. And toxicity in the industry isn’t new. As one of the older employees in the establishment — for the record, I’m in my mid-20s — I took it upon myself to try not to indulge in the backroom chatter, keep my head down and just do my job. But eventually, I reached the limit of what I could ignore. I came to a point of questioning my moral values for a job. I will never do that again.
The stories my co-workers confided in me slowly chipped away at the pristine but hollow facade I built around Botanist. We had such a good thing going for us. But the cost was too high. No one should have to suffer a panic attack just by walking into work.
I won’t re-hash everything Lindsay Christians laid out in her reported story "Harassment on State: Botanist Social staff describe a disturbing pattern").
Those details are difficult enough to read even after the fact. But I feel the responsibility to explain how we ended up here, in the place no one wants to be.
Unfortunately, the story of Botanist isn’t unique or original, and we’ve all read — and lived through — enough #MeToo content to know that’s true. I never expected myself to be put in such a situation with my employer, but part of me wasn’t surprised by how the story unfolded. What did surprise me, however, was my personal reaction to telling it.
Initially, I was staunchly against the idea of attaching my name to anything related to Botanist and the allegations against its owner. Why should I give strangers on the internet my full name just so they could dig into my private life? I’ve been doxxed in the past and can truthfully say it is not something I wish upon anyone.
But in mulling over the consequences of revealing my identity, rather than asking myself, “Why do this?” I wondered, “Why not?”
As I reflected upon that question I reckoned with my own set of values and privilege. I have the privilege of running my own business, so the threat of professional retaliation is nonexistent. I have a degree in journalism and understand how reporters handle these stories — and who I could trust to handle mine with care. I was raised in a family that taught me to advocate for myself and know my worth.
After all the fear and what-ifs, I knew that if I couldn’t stand wholeheartedly behind this story, there was no point in telling it. If I cannot use my privilege to help those who have suffered in situations outside of their control, what will I use it for?
This isn’t the first time a prominent Madison business has had to face allegations of abuse from its employees. It was only a year ago Christians covered allegations of a toxic work environment at Lucille and Merchant. More recently the Wisconsin State Journal reported on health code violations and harassment at Grace Coffee Co. Many of the sources in those stories spoke on the record using, their whole names, and in doing so helped pave the way for me to do the same.
To all the restaurant regulars and co-workers I never got to say goodbye to, I hope this brings some closure. None one wanted this. If it weren’t for the actions of some, we’d all still be drinking dirty martinis and playing chess together. At the end of the day, this story isn’t really about The Botanist Social, parts of it just happened to take place there.
Ours is a story of strength, holding the powerful accountable, and shining light on the dark and twisted things people will do when they think no one is watching. I, and all of the other incredible people who put their names in writing (and those who didn’t), understand the weight and responsibility that comes with sharing our stories and identities. I now hope you do too. I hope the Madison community can learn and grow from our pain. I hope in sharing this, others experiencing injustice feel empowered to speak up. I hope now that this conversation has started (again) we don’t let it go.
These are lofty hopes, I know. I’ve watched news cycle after news cycles chew up and spit out stories that look just like mine, stories that eventually fade into the abyss, filed under another #MeToo event that made waves but not change. I hope I’m wrong on that one, though.