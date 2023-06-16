I wanted to begin this column by stating how many mass shootings have already occurred in the United States in this year alone; however, within the day, the unfortunate reality is that the number I cited will be incorrect because yet another community, another family, another friend will have grappled with the horror of a mass shooting.
I can tell you that as of June 9, there have been more mass shootings than days in 2023. This is shameful. Mass shootings do not have to be an accepted reality. They are preventable.
While mass shootings often garner the most media coverage, we must also acknowledge that suicides have long accounted for more than half of gun deaths in the United States. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) explains that of the more than 48,000 gun deaths in the United States in 2021, more than half were suicides.
Tragically, firearms recently became the number one cause of death for children and teens in the United States, surpassing motor vehicle deaths. The United States is the only developed nation where guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens. I know that we can all agree that this is not a category we would like our country leading.
We cannot continue to accept the gun violence that plagues our society. We must take action. Unfortunately, Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee removed several life-saving gun safety provisions from Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal. From implementing universal background checks and creating an extreme risk protection order (ERPO) process to suicide prevention programming and making gun safes, barrel locks and trigger locks sales tax exempt to encourage safe and responsible storage of firearms, Republicans actively chose to ignore public safety needs and make our communities less secure.
These commonsense proposals are broadly supported by Wisconsinites, Democrats and Republicans alike. Recent Marquette Law School polling shows that implementing universal background checks is supported by 79% of Wisconsinites. Additionally ERPO laws, which allow law enforcement officers to temporarily remove guns from people found by a judge to be a danger to themselves or others, is supported by 81% of Wisconsinites. Beyond high favorability, these proposals will save lives.
Earlier this year, two Wisconsin police officers were tragically shot and killed during a traffic stop. The shooter’s family had been working with law enforcement because of his deteriorating mental condition, but they were unable to remove firearms from his possession. ERPO laws may have prevented this tragedy and saved lives right here in a Wisconsin community.
Unfortunately, the majority party in the state Legislature continues to block the will of the majority of people in our state. Continued inaction is complicity. The Legislature cannot continue to ignore this issue while our friends, neighbors and communities are suffering. There are practical, proven and popular solutions available — we just need to take action. The time is now to pass commonsense gun safety laws and keep Wisconsinites safe.
Every individual deserves to be free from gun violence, regardless of where they live, work and play. My Democratic colleagues and I will continue working tirelessly to make that a reality for every Wisconsinite.