Mike Konopacki is a volunteer graphic designer at the Lincolnville Museum in St. Augustine, Florida, the editorial cartoonist for The Capital Times in Madison and one-half of the team at nationally syndicated Huck/Konopacki Cartoons with partner Gary Huck.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.