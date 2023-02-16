Since moving to St. Augustine, Florida, in 2017, I’ve been volunteering at the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center, a museum celebrating almost 500 years of African American history in Florida.
Lincolnville, a neighborhood in St. Augustine, was settled in 1866 by freed people and U.S. Colored Troops returning from the Civil War. Formerly called “Africa,” it was renamed in honor of the Great Emancipator, President Abraham Lincoln. In 1991 the Lincolnville Historic District was listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
North of St. Augustine is Fort Mose Historic State Park. Founded in 1738, Fort Mose was the first free Black settlement in what is now the United States. Africans fleeing British slavery took the underground railroad south to Spanish Florida where they were freed — if they were baptized Catholic and the men joined the Spanish military. St. Augustine was Florida's first sanctuary city.
Knowledge of this history and more is now suppressed in Gov. Ron DeSantis's new Jim Crow Florida. In 2019 — his first year in office — he outlawed sanctuary cities and later implemented the “Stop Woke Act” to prevent white snowflakes from melting at the thought that their ancestors once enslaved Black people. He signed the “Don’t Say Gay” law forbidding classroom discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity. He purged school libraries of books on Black and LGBTQ lives and forbade the College Board from including essential history in its AP African American History course.
Compare DeSantis to another racist Florida governor, Park Trammell, who signed a 1913 law prohibiting white teachers from teaching Black students. The law forced the arrest of three white Catholic nuns who taught Black kids at St. Benedict the Moor School in Lincolnville. Circuit Court Judge George Cooper Gibbs subsequently dismissed the case, not because he disagreed with the law but because the state, he ruled, could only enforce it for public schools not private schools. The nuns were exonerated.
While Judge Gibbs didn’t share DeSantis’s fear of education, he did share his racism. In his ruling, he said the superior white race was “best fitted” for teaching the inferior race, noting: "To say such teaching would have a tendency to promote social equality among the races and thus be opposed to the good morals of the State is to insult the superior race.” In short, Blacks could never achieve social equality to whites through education, so there was nothing to fear from educating them.
In a recent New York Times commentary on DeSantis' whitewash of history, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, director Janai Nelson wrote: "Contrary to those advancing a false morality of ignorance and hollow patriotism as justification for barring students from discussing uncomfortable facts, we know that young people of all races benefit from an accurate and inclusive education. Students who are taught factual history don’t see themselves as victims or villains.”
Jim Crow DeSantis knows this. Since education is his enemy, student ignorance is his strength. He fears that Black and white kids are so smart that they must be protected from knowledge lest they become compassionate human beings and, God forbid, activists for equality and justice. At the January inauguration of his second term, he doubled down in a pitch aimed at the Republican base: “Florida is where woke ideology goes to die."
Every day when the Black director and president of our museum, and their Black and white employees and volunteers come to work, we defy that death. Come and visit us at the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center. It’s where the stories of Black lives come to life.