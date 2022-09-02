Those of us engaged in Wisconsin's innovation economy had a good summer. The recently passed CHIPS and Science Act authorizes historic investments in research that will accelerate the development of new technologies to solve global problems.
That investment could come to naught, however, if a faction of interest groups pressuring the Biden administration gets its way. These groups want the administration to misuse a 1980 law known as the Bayh-Dole Act due to a mistaken belief that doing so would lower drug prices. Seeing just how misguided that approach would be requires understanding the pipeline that develops basic research into commercial products.
The bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act granted universities the right to seek patents on any discoveries in their labs resulting from federally funded research. It also created a framework for universities to license those patents, in exchange for royalties, to companies with the expertise and capital to turn basic university research into real-world products.
Prior to Bayh-Dole, the government retained those patent rights — even if an innovation benefited from as little as $1 of federal funding. But the government proved unreliable at actually licensing these inventions for commercialization.
In one case, the National Institutes of Health abruptly canceled a licensing contract for a cancer drug with my institution, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. WARF serves the University of Wisconsin-Madison by finding commercial developers to license the breakthroughs made by university researchers. But in the years after the contract was canceled, WARF found it all but impossible to do so.
Our frustration led us into negotiations with the NIH, which resulted in an agreement that eventually served as the basis for the Bayh-Dole Act. University-based tech transfer offices like WARF now exist all over the country, thanks to Bayh-Dole. Together, those offices have facilitated the commercialization of hundreds of thousands of new inventions.
WARF alone has patented more than 4,000 innovations, from computer chips and processors to influenza vaccines and stem cell technologies. By investing revenue from the resulting products, WARF was able to provide $205.4 million during the 2021-22 academic year that UW-Madison is using to reinvest in future research, start new labs and retain and attract research faculty.
Here's the current problem: Under certain very limited circumstances, Bayh-Dole allows the federal government to "march in" and relicense patents without the patent owner's permission. But activists have long promoted a more expansive reading of that authority.
They say that if a drug is too expensive, the federal government can "march in," strip exclusive patent rights from the licensee and issue a license to a generic competitor with the aim of getting copycat versions to market sooner.
It's a misguided approach in a number of ways. First, Bayh-Dole was never intended to allow the government to regulate consumer prices — and hasn't been used to do so in the more than 40 years it's been law.
More importantly, misinterpreting Bayh-Dole to control prices would alter the terms of licensing contracts between universities and private industry, even though those contracts were negotiated and signed years, sometimes decades, ago. It would change the rules of the game after it's already been played.
That would introduce an unacceptable level of uncertainty into the commercialization of inventions backed by federal dollars. Private companies won't risk investing in research at UW-Madison or any other institution if they know the government can swoop in after the fact to dictate how much a new product will cost.
That investment is often magnitudes greater than the initial government research funding. Without it, discoveries that could help deliver on the promise of the CHIPS and Science Act will sit on the shelf gathering dust.
Universities will struggle to commercialize innovations in artificial intelligence, microchips and semiconductors that could add jobs in Madison's booming tech sector. Meanwhile, new medical technologies that could help reduce the multibillion-dollar toll of chronic disease in Wisconsin will never make it to patients.
Misusing Bayh-Dole would also punish universities for something that is not only outside of our control — the price of consumer products — but, in fact, well outside the service mission of a public university.
Congress must maintain the momentum for innovation by including appropriations for tech hubs and tech transfers in the next federal budget. And policymakers must resist demands to "march in" as a means of price control.