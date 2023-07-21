My mother lives in Arizona and temperatures raged up to 114 for the week. Hopefully the electrical grid will hold in Phoenix.
My cousin lives in Vermont. His home saw water lapping upon the lawn with recent floods. Hopefully no more rain will inundate that community, but the Northeast is still flooding days later, with tragic deaths in Pennsylvania.
Such crises are occurring globally as record heat waves hit Spain, Italy and other parts of Europe, and flooding washes towns from China to India, with a horrific loss of life in South Korea.
My daughter lives in Calgary, Canada, a beautiful city with the Rockies one hour to the west and the pristine Bow River running by its side. For many weeks in two out of the last three summers, Calgary was covered with wildfire smoke.
In southern Wisconsin, severe drought was relieved by recent rains, but who knows what’s next? The haze of Canadian fires is now affecting air quality here and in other states in the Midwest.
In Florida, major insurance companies are abandoning the state. Who knew that hurricanes and floods would cause the private sector to cower? Held up as the answer to all problems, sectors of corporate America now grovel in fear from the long-predicted climate menace.
If companies pay increasing losses, they’ll move on. So much for homeowners. The number of storm-created homeless families is compounding. Fort Meyers Beach, leveled in September 2022, is still recovering. Many had no flood insurance, and NPR reports, “Despite winds over 150 miles per hour, homeowners have a hard time with their windstorm claims. Officials say slow and inadequate insurance payouts are hurting recovery.”
Our nation must find new paths forward. Media coverage of climate events is perforce increasing, but most outlets discuss little about solutions to the problem, guarding our broken power structure from significant criticism while continuing to promote political braying.
None of the “culture war” issues address the changes required to sustain society. The Guardian counted 10,000 stories about a British TV personality and his underage solicitations, with a mere five news stories found about a landmark study positing crop losses in the world’s growing regions, with profound global implications.
What billionaires fear most is the reorganization of a system within which they reign supreme. They judge-shop to game the system, and pay the Supreme Court to rule in their favor, with a recent decision diluting the power of the EPA to advance environmental regulations.
Meanwhile, insurance companies are fleeing Florida. Who will save the homeowners? Is the privatized vision of America one where elites fly to safety as huddled masses live in vans? Is the privatized dream one where for-profit education indoctrinates students to hate others instead of teaching the disciplines required to save the planet?
Public programs can help steer the tumultuous course. Social Security is not a harm; it promotes familial security. Child care and health care are not flaws but essential human rights. Historians will shudder at the current political agenda to weaken the nation’s support systems at a time of increasing dislocation.
Federal and state agencies need to protect family losses from floods, hurricanes, tornadic winds, fires and related infrastructure failures that harm their lives and local businesses.
Last year, Exxon and Chevron acquired all-time record profits. They should be compelled to tithe a portion of their riches to help the common good. For decades, the public provided big oil with massive tax subsidies and military support to protect their overseas assets.
Congress and the Fed bailed out major banks that collapsed in the Great Recession, and bailed out recent financial failures as well. But politicians go on to attack funding that helps pay off student loans, with their usurious rates of interest imposed by financial companies.
When we help more people succeed the overall economy is better off. But when disproportionate funding is moved to the top, the economy becomes disequalized, weakening society.
For right-wing billionaires, democracy is an impediment to continued self-aggrandizement. It’s time for a global reckoning. The march toward concentrated authoritarian power is harming life on the planet upon which we all live.
The U.S. must create a new national catastrophic insurance plan for property losses and health care costs. The most resilient insurance pools are those with large groups to defray individual costs.
Democratically run public programs are often the best solution humans can devise to promote the common good. We must improve economic support for families at a time of pending crises.