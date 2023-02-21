What do Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos have in common? Obviously they are both well-known, some might say notorious, Republican members of Congress. But beyond that, they both epitomize the continuing toxic legacy of Donald Trump — a disdain for both the truth and the norms of American democracy.
Donald Trump’s time in the White House is behind us, at least for now. Even if he is not elected president again, his tenure will live on in ways that have profoundly changed American politics — and not for the better.
Rep. Greene was the most notable miscreant in the disgraceful, expletive-laced spectacle of misconduct by the Republicans during President Biden’s State of the Union address. I won’t say that their display of rudeness reminded me of a poorly behaved kindergarten class, because that would be an insult to 6-year-old kids.
The Republican disrespect for American democracy on display during the nationally televised address by our president was a logical extension of the undermining of democratic norms that was a hallmark of Trump’s presidency. As Joanne Freeman, a Yale Professor who is an expert on congressional history, put it: “It isn’t just a few random people yelling something at the president. It’s part of an ongoing attack against national institutions of government and the national political process.”
Democracies are fragile. In recent times, we have seen once democratic nations such as Hungary, Turkey and Russia be transformed into autocracies. One of the most important ways that democracies endure is a respect for norms. These are not written into the constitution or law but are publicly supported standards of conduct for elected officials. Trump not only broke those norms, he often blew them up. His legacy has enabled not only the attack on our democratic institutions by Greene and her cohorts but also the cowardly acceptance and rationalization of that conduct by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Then there’s the case of newly elected Republican Rep. George Santos. I’d make a full list of Santos’ falsehoods but, alas, there’s only so much room in the newspaper. Suffice it to say, he has taken lying to whole new level. Yet, just as the Republican disgrace during the State of the Union was an extension of Trump’s attack on the norms of our democracy, likewise Santos’ brazen dishonesty is a logical extension of Trump’s war on the truth.
Of course, deception, misleading statements and outright lies are nothing new for politicians. But Trump’s aim wasn’t just to be dishonest when it suited him. His goal, similar to other enemies of democracy, was to undermine the very value of the truth and facts. While Santos’ brazenness is truly breathtaking, it really shouldn’t come as a surprise. He is a member of a party led by a former president who, according to a careful analysis by the Washington Post, lied more than 20,000 times during his four years in office.
Once again, McCarthy displayed a worrisome spinelessness. Desperate for any vote he can muster, he has vocally supported Santos’ continued membership in the House of Representative.
It was oddly fitting that Sarah Huckabee was chosen to give the Republican response to Biden’s speech. Huckabee, as Trump’s press secretary, repeatedly lied to the nation. Her dishonesty was so blatant that, when under oath and facing the penalty of perjury, she had to admit that she lied during her press briefings.
Huckabee was truthful, however, when she said, “The choice is between normal and crazy.” Normal is the American belief in democracy and honesty. Crazy is Santos, Greene, Trump and Huckabee.