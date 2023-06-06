A few weeks ago, the Assembly GOP introduced its solution to the problem of financing local government, saying with a straight face that it was a “generational change.”
The bill would supposedly fix the ever-worsening predicament of cities and counties getting a smaller and smaller share of the state’s revenue. For example, not long ago, shared revenue comprised 10% of Madison's budget. Now it’s a little more than 1%.
Shrinking aid, along with restrictions on employing alternate means of raising revenue — other than property taxes — has harmed cities’ ability to provide necessary services and to grow.
A few months ago, there were indications that Gov. Tony Evers and GOP leaders had agreed that local governments should get one-fifth of the state’s sales tax revenue. Based on this agreement, the governor proposed a plan that doubled aid to towns and villages and included a 60% increase for cities.
The GOP released its plan, and it was a bombshell. Although it ostensibly addressed the shared revenue shortfall, it actually was a Trojan horse loaded with culture war policies and a fiscal aid package designed to reward their friends and punish their enemies.
The GOP’s increase in aid for towns would be 10 times more than the aid to cities. Some towns would get increases in revenue of $300 to $400 per person.
On the other hand, the aid to (Democratic-voting) cities punishes their enemies. Madison would get $10 per person, the lowest increase in the state. Other cities, such as Green Bay, Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee, get an average of $17 per person. Not what anyone would call a “generational change.”
Added to the bill are provisions to further the GOP agenda:
• It prohibits cities and counties from holding advisory referenda. Less than one year ago, the GOP Legislature sponsored two referenda. But after dozens of cities and counties voted overwhelmingly against gerrymandered legislative districts, the GOP decided to hit the mute button.
• It prohibits cities from funding efforts towards diversity, equity and inclusion.
• It gives townships the right to veto state conservation purchases if the property is in their area.
• It requires the Milwaukee School District to hire 25 police officers at a cost of at least $2 million.
• It effectively guts the long-standing civilian Milwaukee Police and Fire Commission.
• It prohibits cities and counties from regulating new rock quarries.
The bill is loaded with other poison pills that have nothing to do with shared revenue but were added with the hope that the governor and Milwaukee are so desperate for funds that they will be willing to swallow anything for new revenue.
In contrast, Evers offered a “clean bill” that only addressed shared revenue and offered, as promised, one-fifth of the sales tax revenue.
In summary, for all of its fanfare, the GOP has offered most state residents much less money than was advertised and in return required local governments to adopt a laundry list of undemocratic and regressive policies, items that would be easily vetoed if they were separate bills.
I hope Evers continues to support an equitable shared revenue program that includes inflationary increases and leaves the GOP’s partisan agenda behind.