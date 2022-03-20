When Wisconsin’s U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says the quiet part out loud and admits he wants to cut health care, American families should be worried.
In an interview on Breitbart News Radio that aired March 7, Johnson proudly signaled that the Republican Party should repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) if they should take over Congress and the White House. He stressed the importance of the party being prepared so “we can actually make good on what we established as our priorities," sharing repealing and replacing the ACA as a top example.
As a physician and constituent of Johnson’s, I’m fearful that if he and his fellow Republicans do “make good” on their plan to gut health care, my patients and millions of people across Wisconsin, and the nation, will pay the price with needless sickness, suffering and, tragically, death.
From my experience as a doctor, I see time and time again how someone with quality and affordable health care has more opportunities to live a fuller, more rewarding life. I’ve cared for once-uninsured patients who, after they secure health care coverage through the ACA, can see a doctor and get the treatments or therapy they need to be well so they can go back to work. With employment, they are more independent or, for those with families, better able to care for their loved ones.
Unfortunately, I also see the flip side all too often: The patient who puts off care until their condition becomes a medical emergency, sometimes even a life-threatening one, to avoid the expense of stepping foot in a doctor’s office or picking up a crucial prescription at the pharmacy.
The COVID-19 pandemic has only further revealed to all of us how critical health care is for individuals as well as communities. Sick people need to see a doctor right away — when they need to, not when they can afford to. Individuals with long-term COVID-19 symptoms, from heart and lung damage to chronic fatigue to brain fog, will need care for months, maybe longer. Many more Americans will now need long-term access to health care.
About 31 million Americans got their health care through the ACA last year, with 2.8 million Americans signing up during the six-month special enrollment period. The more than 135 million Americans who have a pre-existing condition — a number that could grow as long-COVID continues to sicken people — remain protected by the ACA from coverage denial by insurance companies.
So when Johnson admits he wants to take away health care, everyone should be alarmed at the magnitude of the damage he and the Republican Party could do — both to families who already struggle with medical bills they can’t pay, and to communities that could be dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks well into the future.
Republicans in Congress have been noticeably quiet on these issues and their agenda — until Ron Johnson said the quiet part out loud. They’ve not released their platforms on huge medical bills that are squeezing families, skyrocketing prescription drugs prices, or drug and insurance corporations reporting massive multibillion-dollar profits during the pandemic. But Johnson has been making their quiet goals public.
Whether Republican leaders want to talk about these issues publicly or not, Americans should know what their blueprints for the future contain. Johnson has made clear that they’re not planning to expand Medicaid to close the coverage gap or bring down the price of insulin for the millions of Americans with diabetes. They want to revive the failed, yet dangerous, goal of taking away health care.
Though Johnson may try to walk back his statements while other Republican leaders in Congress remain mum, we must take Johnson at face value when he gives up the game on health care. My patients, and all American families, can’t afford not to.