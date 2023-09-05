It's the most basic statement about democracy: "Elections have consequences."
And the election last April of Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz was consequential indeed. The public, in a landslide, said loud and clear that they were sick and tired of a partisan right-wing majority on the Supreme Court misusing its authority to advance the Republican agenda.
The public voted overwhelmingly for a fair-minded majority to take control of the Supreme Court. The right-wing justices, thrown out of power by the vote of the people, are throwing a most unjudicial temper tantrum. The intemperate Chief Justice Annette Ziegler has been waging a media campaign accusing the newly elected fair-minded majority of “staging a coup.”
She couldn’t be more wrong. A coup is when the elected leadership is overthrown through non-democratic means. That’s just the opposite of what happened. Protasiewicz was elected by a wide margin. Ziegler’s unchecked power was not taken from her through a “coup.” It was taken from her by the voters.
Patriotic Americans know that central to our sacred system of democracy is accepting the will of the people expressed through fair and free elections. The real coup is the right-wing justices essentially telling the good people of Wisconsin they didn't have a right to choose who controls their Supreme Court.
However, there is a real coup afoot. In what would be the dirtiest political power play in Wisconsin history, Republican politicians, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, are plotting to negate the will of the voters and overthrow the elected majority of the Supreme Court. They appear to be hatching a truly cynical and sinister plot to negate the vote of the public.
Their plot goes like this: The gerrymandered Assembly would vote to impeach the newly elected justice even though there are no legitimate grounds to do so and before she even hears a case. Under the state constitution, if the Assembly votes to impeach, Protasiewicz would be barred from deciding cases until she is cleared in a Senate trial.
But the Republicans would never hold that trial. Instead, they would just render the court inoperable, with Protasiewicz unable to hear cases and potentially vote to end gerrymandering.
The true aim of the Republican impeachment plot is not to remove Protasiewicz, because Gov. Tony Evers could then appoint a replacement. The true aim is to disable the Supreme Court so that it is not able to review the most extreme partisan gerrymander in the nation. Vos and other Republicans in the Legislature, who are in power only because of that gerrymandering, fear that the newly elected Supreme Court majority might require honest elections and actually let the voters decide who controls the Legislature.
The four fair-minded Justices who now comprise the majority are doing exactly what they were elected to do: reform a disreputable and highly partisan Supreme Court.
The new majority has opened up court proceedings to the public. The previous right-wing majority, breaking with precedent, closed their meetings to the public. They’ve instituted more broad-based decision-making after the authoritarian rule of Ziegler, who sneakily secured a two-year term as chief justice after the election of Justice Janet Protasiewicz, but before she could be sworn in.
And they replaced a partisan administrator (so extreme that he called a justice “a Marxist in a black robe”) with a respected jurist. Indicative of the nonpartisan approach of the new Supreme Court majority, they chose a new administrator who had been appointed to the bench by a Republican.
The election of a new Supreme Court majority is not a “coup.” It’s called democracy.