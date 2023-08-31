During last week’s Republican debate, the only voter question was about climate change. A young Republican voter, Alexander Diaz, told the presidential hopefuls that polls consistently show that young people's number-one issue is climate change and asked the candidates how they would calm young people’s fears that the Republican party doesn’t care about it.
As a young voter myself, I can say that the resulting chaos on the debate stage did nothing to assuage my fears. Vivek Ramaswamy claimed that his prerogative in office would be to “drill, frack, burn coal,” ignoring not only the devastating ramifications of fossil fuel emissions but also the fact that the cost of wind and solar is now lower than coal, oil and methane gas. Ramaswamy later asserted that the climate change agenda is a "hoax," drawing boos from the crowd, and he falsely claimed that “more people are dying of bad climate change policy than actual climate change.”
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum claimed that the Inflation Reduction Act is subsidizing China and that solar panels bought in the U.S. were made in China in plants powered by coal — ignoring the fact that construction spending for manufacturing in this country has reached its highest level in 60 years. Moreover, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis contradicted himself by initially likening raising a hand for climate change to something only "school children" would do, but later that evening, raised his hand in support of pardoning former President Trump.
As of 2021, 71,000 Wisconsinites worked in clean energy. In Wisconsin alone, a total of $445 million worth of investments in clean energy projects and hundreds of jobs have been announced in just the first year since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
In the country as a whole, the Inflation Reduction Act has led to the announcement of 270 new clean energy projects and 170,600 jobs — all in the past year. Yet Sen. Tim Scott claimed that “Joe Biden's Bidenomics has led to the loss of $10,000 of spending power for the average family,” even though the data shows that inflation is down and unemployment has fallen,
The Republican candidates on stage hold positions that are extremist, fear-mongering and not reflective of where the general electorate is heading. A new poll from Progress and Climate Power found that two-thirds of voters (67%) say that “the impacts of climate change and extreme weather are kitchen table issues in my household” that they either sometimes or often think and talk about.
Wisconsin — and much of the rest of the country — has spent the summer struggling under heat advisories. While the debate was happening in Milwaukee, thousands of residents were left without power as heat indices in parts of the state topped 115 degrees. The extreme heat broke a 76-year-old record high.
Yet Republican presidential candidates called climate change a hoax, urged drilling and fracking, and disparaged the broadly popular Inflation Reduction Act, which congressional Republicans have tried to repeal 17 times. A Vox piece published the day after the debate referred to the “disturbing level of climate change denial” exhibited on the stage on Wednesday.
Polls show that young voters like me, all across the political spectrum, want action that properly addresses climate change. They understand that climate change is bad for our health and our planet. Continually increasing temperatures mean more heat advisories, more wildfires, more droughts, floods, and ultimately more displaced citizens due to terrifying natural disasters.
Fossil fuels are what got us into this climate crisis, and clean energy is what’s going to get us out. Republicans claim to be supportive of business and innovation, but ignoring a ticking time bomb to make a political point is reckless and will ultimately only cost American jobs.
Republican presidential candidates need to wake up and realize how far afield they are from the rest of the country on this issue.
This simply shouldn't be a political issue.