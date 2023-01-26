My congressman is Glenn Grothman.
I like Glenn. He is nice and cares about doing a good job. He replaced Jim Sensenbrenner. Both are conservative, but they are quite different.
Sensenbrenner was independent and gruff. He supported disability rights and was the Republican Party’s biggest supporters of Black voting rights. Few Blacks lived in his district.
He did his own thing. He worked across the aisle. He used his strength in his district to do what he thought was right.
Grothman gets his support in his district from pro-life advocates. He does not need the support of his party to be elected, yet unlike Sensenbrenner, he blindly follows his Party.
He is not crazy like Tom Tiffany, nor is he guilty of nepotism and corruption as is Scott Fitzgerald. He just goes along.
Perhaps this makes no difference when he claims that the funds that Congress has allocated to the IRS means tax audits on the middle class. He knows better. He knows the money is going to upgrade the IRS computer system and that the rich will be fair targets — and profitable for the U.S. Treasury.
But this and other games are designed as political theater, since the Dems control the Senate and the executive branch.
The real test will come for Grothman with his yes or no vote to raise the debt ceiling. He is smart enough to know what a default will do to our economy. He can recall what happened to his party when Newt Gingrich and John Boehner brought the government to a standstill.
Blackmail of the sorts used on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy works only on the weak and those so personally ambitious that they will do anything to gain power.
So what will it be, Glenn? Your party or the good of our country.