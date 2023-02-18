After a long off-season the national pastime will soon be back in the swing of things — and a request for more public funds is warming in the bullpen to help the Milwaukee Brewers and their wealthy ownership group finance the looming upgrades to American Family Field.
The team is likely gearing up to request more than $440 million in taxpayer money to pay for upcoming renovations and upgrades, according to reporting in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. The team commissioned a study by Tennessee-based Venue Solutions Group to project what repairs and updates shall be deemed “necessary,” finding far more at issue than the $83 million held in reserve from the infamous five-county stadium sales tax could cover.
Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger was quoted in 2022 saying the organization will look to establish a “creative solution that involves a lot of community stakeholders,” most of whom are likely to carry the designation of taxpayer, if history is any guide.
As a lifelong Brewers and baseball fan, I’ve long dreaded the day in which my humble, hometown metropolis would once again be called upon to secure the future of our beloved Brew Crew as the former Miller Park winds its way towards planned obsolescence. To root for the Crew has always required an iron will, a heaping helping of courage, and an acquired taste for humble pie. But it’s likely going to take more than the power of positive thinking and a strong stomach to choke down the coming round of taxation machinations soon to be heading Milwaukee’s way.
For his part, principal team owner Mark Attanasio was loathe to talk specifics when asked if he saw public financing as a viable avenue for stadium updates over the next decade-plus during the 2022 season: "We're still collecting our facts and information about that. It's the bottom of the first inning.”
Truer words were never spoken — and that’s precisely what worries me.
He's playing the long game.
"I will figure out the most efficient, smartest way to do this. I'm quite confident of that,” Attanasio vowed during last year’s season-opening press conference.
Of course, it goes without saying that the upcoming consternation around public funding for a privately owned sports team could be avoided altogether if Attanasio and company simply paid for the improvements themselves, as the Seattle Mariners recently elected to do when faced with a similar issue.
Attanasio, who reportedly has a net worth of $700 million, purchased the Brewers for a cool $223 million back in 2005. According to Forbes, the team is worth $1.2 billion as of 2022 — a 438% return on his original investment. Crescent Capital Group, the investment firm he co-created and which has over $29 billion in total assets, recently sold a 51% majority stake to a Canadian company for $338 million.
Meanwhile, nearly half of Milwaukee Public Schools failed to meet expectations during the 2021 school year, according to a report released in 2022 by the local Department of Public Instruction (DPI) — and that was even after DPI changed its criteria to push more schools above the passing line after the pandemic hit. Investing in improvements to our schools and our infrastructure are far likelier to positively impact the state’s population as a whole than the financing of stadiums and arenas, whose benefits are often grossly overestimated.
To wit, a recent study commissioned by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) purported to show that American Family Field generated around $2.5 billion of economic impact in Wisconsin over the last 20 years. However, a closer inspection reveals that the study itself was actually conducted by Convention Sports and Leisure International, an advisory firm specializing in advocacy to the sports and entertainment industries, on behalf of the MMAC — the equivalent of hiring the National Chicken Council to study the economic benefits of ongoing meat consumption in the face of our growing global warming crisis.
And what’s on tap after the latest round of public funding for AmFam Field upgrades is secured? The average lifespan of an Major League Baseball ballpark is around 31 years, which means the team will likely be angling for a new stadium sometime in the 2030s, right around the time the their lease with the county to operate the facility is set to expire.
“The 20-year time horizon is roughly the average now,” according to Roger Noll, a Stanford University professor who has published several papers on sports economics. “Usually at around 20 years or so teams start threatening to move if they don’t get a new stadium. By the time a new one gets built, it’s usually more like 25 years, but nobody ever stays in the same stadium for the term of their lease anymore.”
To be sure, I have no desire to see the Brew Crew leave Milwaukee for greener pastures. However, publicly financing the costs of stadiums and arenas as our wealthiest citizens reap the rewards — “socializing the costs, privatizing the profits” — feels endemic of a larger struggle within our society — a struggle in which the city’s most impoverished citizens continue to await remediation.
Indeed, the time may well be near to secure the Brewers’ long-term future in Milwaukee. It’s also well past due for the burden of funding said future to be placed back where it belongs: in the able and well-funded hands of team ownership.