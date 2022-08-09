The story is told of George Mead II drinking from a glass of Wisconsin River water after the water made its way through a new state-of-the-art Consolidated Papers water treatment facility he was unveiling in central Wisconsin in the 1970s.
Mead was CEO of Consolidated then, and he was proud of the facility and Consolidated’s efforts to not only meet but exceed Clean Water Act standards. He is said to have told the gathering that the water in the glass was much cleaner than when it entered Consolidated’s paper mills. George Rogers, then city editor of the Stevens Point Journal, asked if Mead would drink the water, to which the other George answered by doing just that. Apparently it wasn’t the first time Mead did so to prove a point. Others witnessed the same act in other settings.
George W. Mead II, who died July 29 at 94, was the last of the local owners of a papermaking empire that was once the state’s largest employer. He was a fourth-generation owner and operator of the company, started in 1894 by his great-grandfather, D.J. Witter. His grandfather, George I, followed him. George II’s father, Stanton, led Consolidated as it grew to an international papermaking powerhouse. George II became chairman and CEO upon succeeding Stanton in 1971, serving in those roles until 1993, in the heyday of the industry. He stayed on as chairman until 2000 when Consolidated was sold to Stora Enso Oyi, marking the end of a remarkable era.
Mead had a lot of power and wealth, but he smiled easily in any company and was known to rub elbows with the union boys at local Wisconsin Rapids joints. I used to run into him at a blues festival along the river in Rapids, where we would quaff a couple of beers. He was from the era of local business leaders who loved and looked out for their communities, and his generosity backed an array of causes in north central Wisconsin and the state as a whole.
Consolidated operated several paper mills in the Wisconsin River and Fox River valleys, making specialty, high-quality gloss and corrugated products. Those were the days, as they say. Consolidated treated its employees well, with excellent wages and benefits. Jobs at its mills were coveted and hard to get. For a lot of high school graduates, mostly males in those days, a job at Consolidated made more sense than college or tech school. You worked your hours, made a good living, raised a family and still had time for bowling, softball, or maybe fishing.
Which brings us back to George Mead and the glass of water. Paper mills use a lot of water. In the old days, they used it along with wood fiber and chemicals, then discharged raw waste into waterways. The Wisconsin River was bad. The Fox may have been worse. Both stunk, especially in summer, and they were by no means the only dirty rivers in America. Other industries piped wastes into waterways across the country. Municipalities discharged sewage that was only partially treated, if at all, and communities turned their backs on their nearly dead rivers.
Mead took over at Consolidated a year before the Clean Water Act was passed 50 years ago in 1972 and steered the company through the river cleanup. He set out not only to meet the new water quality standards. He wanted to exceed them.
The cleanup efforts were aimed at making the waterways “fishable and swimmable.” As a cub reporter, it was fun covering the cleanup. Department of Natural Resources water specialist Bob Martini led the Wisconsin River effort. He was accessible and smart. He worked with multiple stakeholder groups to come up with reasonable, enforceable standards based on solid science. Meanwhile, federal dollars helped upgrade municipal treatment facilities, providing secondary or tertiary treatment.
Damned if it didn’t work, though it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Some industries and their various associations, along with other business and municipal interests, claimed the sky would fall on the paper industry if they had to comply with new standards. George Mead wasn’t among them. Martini has often credited Mead for his leadership at that moment. He told me recently: “George Mead was a role model for business leaders then and now who need to look at the history of the Wisconsin River to realize that environmental protection can be done without impacting the economy if it is science-based and uses data, logic, sound business decision-making, and public involvement to solve environmental problems.”
These days, boats cruise up and down the Wisconsin River in central Wisconsin. It’s known as an excellent fishery, and people take a dip in its waters on summer days. It’s fishable and swimmable. In Fox River and Wisconsin River communities, riverfronts are now vibrant gathering spots for an array of activities and events. Restaurants and other businesses flourish along the Fox River in downtown Green Bay. Take it from a guy who grew up there in the dirty days: No one was gathering along the Fox.
The cleanup of waterways like the Wisconsin and the Fox remains one of our greatest accomplishments of the last century. At George Mead’s passing, he should be remembered for his leadership at a key moment in environmental history.
So here’s a toast to George.