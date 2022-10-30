The Nov. 8 election in Wisconsin will go down in history as a turning point for women’s health and freedoms.
The harm caused by Wisconsin’s 173-year-old criminal abortion ban — which is blocking pregnant women from accessing life-saving care, forcing them to travel across state lines or remain pregnant against their will — is unimaginable. And the attack on women's freedoms will get worse should the Republican candidates for governor and attorney general, Tim Michels and Eric Toney, win election this fall. Both men not only oppose efforts to repeal the criminal abortion ban but will support further restrictions on our freedoms.
Health care should not be political. Yet both Michels and Toney support Wisconsin's antiquated abortion law, which allows physicians to be prosecuted and jailed for providing women with abortion care. The law is so old that it was passed before the Civil War, before women had the power to vote and before the advent of modern medicine.
Tim Michels called the ban on abortion without exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the woman an "exact mirror" of his position.
Eric Toney says district attorneys should cross county lines to prosecute doctors for providing abortion.
Their support for controlling women to the detriment of their health and well-being is a chilling indication of Michels’ and Toney’s values and provides a peek at what the future holds should they be elected.
The truth is that Michels and Toney will not stop at banning access to abortion. If elected, they will go even further to block women’s health and freedoms. Their Republican allies in the Legislature have already talked about passing policies to block women’s travel across state lines, eliminating the life exemption for women in need of abortion care, and blocking Medicaid recipients from seeking birth control at Planned Parenthood.
Who we elect will have the power to determine the future of women’s health and freedoms. People deserve the right to make their own personal medical decisions without political interference. Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul believe health care decisions, including the decision to have an abortion, should be left to a woman in consultation with her doctor, her family and her faith — not politicians.
It’s up to us to turn out in November to support candidates like Tony Evers and Josh Kaul who will stand up to protect these human rights.