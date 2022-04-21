Last year I received both a voicemail accusing United Way of Dane County of being a conservative white supremacist organization, and an email denouncing our racial equity work as liberal and lopsided. In both cases I listened for understanding, shared that we are in fact nonpartisan, and lifted up United Way’s role in bringing the community together to address issues — including navigating the tensions we’re all living today. United Way is how our community can come together to change itself.
It seems harder today to live united than at any other time in my history at United Way. Day in and day out, passionate, smart volunteers, nonprofit partners, donors and staff work and contribute tirelessly to address and coordinate responses to the greatest human needs issues of education, income, housing, health and how we treat each other. But this current moment of polarization and disruption clouds what is the most important work: taking collective action to make positive change.
There is a silent group of Dane County residents shaking their heads at what is happening in our community. Where is the leadership? Why are things such a mess? Where is the civility to find common ground? There are also many champions who are actively advocating for change — who perhaps don’t agree on how we got here or what we need to do (or who is to blame), and who desperately want change to happen. In listening for understanding, it seems we actually agree on what we need to do: build a safe, thriving community that works for all residents.
Many of the quiet folks have pulled out of conversations, hesitant to get involved because the temperature is just too hot. There is fear of saying the wrong thing, not being heard or being shamed or pulled into uncomfortable — or even dangerous — circumstances that could be avoided by not saying anything. Others don’t believe change can happen or that it’s someone else’s responsibility to act.
To me, the only way out of this conflict and discomfort is through conversation. And I think we all need to be braver. In my mind, the extremes inform the middle, and that’s where we can make the changes necessary to get from here to there. For those who want everything to be as it was, or for those who think we need to start completely over, working from a balanced perspective will be very unsatisfying. But for many — maybe for most — it is at these intersections of understanding others’ perspectives that we can build a more common version of our truth and take action.
This year, United Way of Dane County is celebrating our centennial. One hundred years of innovation and impact — all made possible by nonprofit, volunteer and donor community builders. We spent 2021 doing deep community listening and analysis, anticipating what we’re going to need as a community post-pandemic. But we need you to get involved. Our community will be stronger with more neighbors engaging in the tough conversations and taking action.
United Way is not a one-issue agency, and we’re more than a fundraising organization. We have been known for framing issues, mobilizing resources and holding ourselves accountable for results for 100 years. In this moment in time, we invite the community to be a part of the change we all wish to see — especially those who are feeling the need to be silent. It’s going to take all of us to build the Dane County we all expect and demand, especially coming out of the pandemic.
The questions you must ask yourself are: Do I believe that every child, no matter their circumstance, can start school ready? That every teen can graduate with a sense of self-confidence and goals for the future? That parents can find pathways to higher incomes and employers will embrace the new workforce? And, ultimately, do I believe that we as Dane County can be the best place to live for every resident? For us at United Way, the answer to each of those questions is a resounding "yes" — when we work together.
At United Way of Dane County, we hold ourselves to the highest level of accountability — ensuring donor that dollars are well spent, and positive community change happens as a result. We’re known as a change catalyst. Bringing the many voices of our community together, we champion collaboration. Because with efforts coordinated to take on the big-picture issues no one agency or entity can address alone, we know we can make more change together.
Let’s use this moment in our community’s history to get aligned around what we need to get done. Addressing reading gaps, poverty, racism and decades-old talent pipeline issues is not easy, but with focused attention, we can make a meaningful and measurable difference for generational change.
Together we are the power of many, working for all. Will you be a part of it?