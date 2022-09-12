Political discussions increasingly revolve around the need to reform our electoral system. In the U.S. Senate, for example, one senator from North Dakota represents 380,000 people, but a senator from California represents 19.5 million residents. This is not equal representation for the people of California, whose voices are watered down a million-fold.
If one expands the inquiry to also include South Dakota and Wyoming, the six senators from the Dakotas and Wyoming each represent an average of 370,180 citizens. With a combined total population of 2.2 million, these sparse states have three times the representation in the powerful U.S. Senate than does California with 39.4 million residents.
Each senator also counts toward a state’s electoral votes used to determine the outcome of presidential elections. These vestiges of an antiquated political system stifle majority rule.
In two of the last six presidential elections, the “victors” (George W. Bush and Donald Trump) actually lost the popular vote. Since 1988, Republicans only won the popular vote once in eight elections, further marking the significant disconnect between the popular will and election outcomes.
President Joe Biden won his election with 81 million votes, the most in U.S. history, defeating Donald Trump by more than 7 million ballots. Yet somehow fraudulent contentions about different state results have muddied the waters of his historic achievement.
The person who gains the most votes should just flat-out win. We live in one nation after all, not a series of fiefdoms. The Democrats ought to brag a bit more about winning the most votes in history.
No state would easily concede its senatorial powers, but a winner-take-all approach to presidential elections is clearly understandable. The notion is infused with common sense and it reflects a very American way of thinking. The winner of the popular vote should hold the office.
We can also improve U.S. elections by reducing their frequency. A perpetual cycle of nonstop two-year electioneering places the entire nation on edge as billions in monied interests saturate all forms of media to sway votes and opinion — much of it misleading and vitriolic.
When a president is elected, he or she only secures one year to forge the changes they championed while campaigning. In year two, members in the House position themselves for re-election, replacing vital discussions about global warming, women’s health care and economic justice with confrontation.
The presidential term should be set to six years so that our country can bequeath the time required to devise solutions to the crises that confront us. If six years are good enough for a senator, they are good enough for the highest office in the land.
The House, in turn, should run on a four-year cycle. Incumbents would feel no crushing pressure to position themselves for primaries every other year, a condition that forces them to curry favor with big donors, promulgating division and instability. The nation would breathe a mighty sigh of relief if granted three years of political silence.
In that regard, states should establish nonpartisan or independent redistricting boards to determine congressional and state-level districts. Gerrymandered districts are often a near-lock for one party or the other, and primary races promote extremism to motivate fringe voters in low turnout elections.
The public overwhelmingly supports independent redistricting boards, and they also strongly favor exposing the torrents of dark money used to influence election outcomes.
The Supreme Court’s 5-4 Citizens United decision erroneously held that “disclosure (of expenditures) permits citizens and shareholders to react to the speech of corporate entities in a proper way. This transparency enables the electorate to make informed decisions and give proper weight to different speakers and messages.”
But as the Brennan Center for Justice found: “the most significant outcomes of Citizens United have been the creation of super PACs, which empower the wealthiest donors, and the expansion of dark money through shadowy nonprofits that don’t disclose their donors.”
One solution is to dress up candidates like race car drivers with logos of their corporate sponsors emblazoned on their $1,000 suits. That would provide the “transparency” identified by the court as the rationale for its decision. Red MAGA hats could be laced with branding for Exxon and JP Morgan.
Or we could place an excise tax on the untold sums and require transparency by moving election spending outside of the current 501(c) “nonprofit” IRS creations. Every day, men and women pay sales taxes on their spending, and also pay state and federal income taxes for Medicare, Social Security and unemployment — totaling thereabouts 40% of take-home pay.
With nearly $1 billion in anticipated election spending for Wisconsin this year alone, let’s hoist a 40% tax to generate $400 million for teachers’ salaries, affordable health care or child tax credits. Money used to manipulate our elections by powerful interests should be tapped to benefit the common good.
Our political system was born of great compromise. The nation must grow by casting off old and new systems designed to support minority control. America, named for an Italian mapmaker and mistaken by Columbus to be another continent entirely, is an amalgam of unique historical confluences. Drawing on this understanding, we can evolve to a truly just society where the democratic rights of individuals are valued more than the oppressive structures of colonizers that persist to this day.