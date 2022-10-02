The Federal Reserve does not understand that the roots of our current inflation stem from the pandemic. They use the one tool they like (raising interest rates) but this will not solve the shortages, nor will this improve the supply of workers.
The Fed was right to raise interest rates to slow speculation in housing. This speculation, which has now stopped, was caused by low rates.
But Fed leadership lives in a cocoon. They only talk with economists, bankers and other elites. They are isolated.
I wrote newly appointed Fed Chair Ben Bernanke in 2006 about the approaching collapse in mortgage banking. As I had also predicted the S&L failure and was vice chair of the World Future Society, I thought my insights might be useful.
I received a form letter from the Fed’s PR Department. I contacted the writer and determined she had not read my detailed letter. She told me that all correspondence was screened and that nothing was sent to Bernanke.
Among the suggestions I made was that banks could not lend borrowers their 20% down payments on homes. This would have prevented much of the excess that took place. I gave a talk at the World Future Society’s General Assembly with similar warnings. I was right, but the Fed did not see the problems until the collapse. By then, they could only react.
Our current inflation has been caused by the pandemic. When the pandemic began, business panicked and canceled orders. Workers had shorter working hours because of COVID-19. Storage space for oil was so scarce that oil commodity contract holders needed to pay someone to take delivery.
One hundred independent oil companies went belly up. Big companies stopped drilling, laid off staff and shut down their wells. It makes no sense to pull oil up at $30 a barrel if you sell it for $15.
Time passed. COVID-19 was contained. Oil supplies shrank. Big producers started to explore and drill and to redeploy their shut wells. But production cannot be turned on like a light switch. It takes time.
Manufacturing has had similar challenges in staffing and parts shortages. Other countries like China had COVID-19 shutdowns. We are dependent on parts from China.
Much of our current inflation comes from shortages in commodity supplies and parts because of outsourcing. I know of a company that has increased its backlog 1 ½ times over three years. Yet they cannot obtain basic parts to fulfill sales.
Chips have been in short supply, but chips are now being made. Currently the lack of chips has reduced the supply of autos and trucks and other products. Importantly, the unmet demand for these and other products is still here.
Commodity prices are coming down, including gasoline. Parts are being supplied.
We have more jobs than workers. Is this a new problem? It is not.
In 2008, when unemployment was 14%, I predicted unemployment would be 5% by 2015. We had a negative birth rate, baby boomers were retiring and immigration was limited.
These trends are still here. We have more jobs than workers.
Saying that, those in our economy who have had their wages raised from $10 to $15 an hour are spending that money. This is a positive stimulus for our economy.
Given our demographic challenges we need immigration and immigration reform.
The Fed in short does not understand what the root causes of our inflation are. Their solution is to raise interest rates, but raising rates will not dramatically improve the supply of workers, nor will it generate chips and other parts so badly needed.
They live in cocoons. They are isolated.